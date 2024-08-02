IIIT-Bangalore Achieves Top 10 Ranking Among India’s Technical Universities

- Advertisement -

International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) is proud to announce its impressive achievement in the India Today 2024 rankings, securing the 9th position among the top technical universities in India. This prestigious ranking is a testament to IIIT-B’s commitment to academic excellence, research and holistic student development.

The India Today magazine conducted a thorough and rigorous survey to evaluate the top technical universities across the country. The main criteria of consideration included courses, fees, admission, placement, cut-off and aspects related to curriculum, research, innovation, faculty, governance, student support etc. IIIT-Bangalore excelled in these areas, demonstrating its dedication to providing a world-class education and encouraging a dynamic learning environment. IIIT-Bangalore is committed to providing a safe and supportive educational environment through its Student Support and Governance Cells, including the Anti-Ragging Cell, Internal Complaints Committee and Internal Quality Assurance Cell.

Prof. Debabrata Das, Director of IIIT-Bangalore

Prof. Debabrata Das, Director of IIIT-Bangalore, expressed his pride in the institution’s accomplishment. “This ranking is a significant milestone for IIIT-Bangalore. It reflects the hard work and dedication of our faculty, staff and students. We are committed to maintaining our high standards of education and continuing to produce graduates who are well-equipped to meet the challenges of the modern world.”

IIIT-Bangalore offers a diverse range of undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programs in various fields of information technology and computer science. The institute’s curriculum is designed to be industry-relevant, ensuring that students are well-prepared for their future careers. The emphasis on interdisciplinary learning, hands-on projects, and cutting-edge research has made IIIT-B a preferred choice for aspiring technologists.

The institute’s fee structure is designed to be accessible to students from various socio-economic backgrounds. Additionally, the transparent and merit-based admission process ensures that the most deserving and talented students have the opportunity to study at IIIT-B. The placement cell at IIIT-Bangalore ensures lucrative job opportunities for its graduates. The institute’s strong industry connections and robust placement programs have resulted in high placement rates and attractive salary packages for students. Leading tech companies and organizations frequently recruit from IIIT-B, recognizing the caliber and expertise of its graduates.

The high cut-off scores for admission at IIIT-Bangalore reflect the institute’s commitment to admitting academically excellent students. The rigorous selection process ensures that only the best and brightest minds become part of the IIIT-B community, contributing to a vibrant and intellectually stimulating environment.

IIIT-Bangalore is dedicated to further enhancing its academic offerings, research initiatives and industry collaborations. The institute aims to continue climbing the ranks of top technical universities and solidifying its position as a leader in information technology education in India.

