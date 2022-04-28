IGDC unveils the first edition of ‘The Blockchain Gaming Summit 2022’

- Advertisement -

India’s Largest B2B Game Developer Conference, India Game Developers Conference (IGDC) has announced the launch of The Blockchain Gaming Summit 2022, to be held in Bangalore on 5th May 2022 at ITC Gardenia.

The discussions will revolve around topics that will delve around the insights on web3 games and NFTs, postmortem of successful web3 games, how one can take the lunge from web2 to web3, Pros & Cons of different Blockchains & Exchanges, Checklists on launching blockchain games, Tokenamics Design and Community building, Compliance and Regulations.

The speakers include Siddharth Menon- Co-Founder- WazirX & Tegro, Roby John, Co-Founder- Tegro & Super Gaming, Jeremy Parris, Delphi Digital, Manish Agarwal, CEO, Nazara Technologies, Aakash Mandhar- Vice President of Studio Engineering, Immutable, Om Malviya- President, Tezos India, Stefan Collins- Metaverse Partnerships Director, Venly.io, Roman Chizhikov, Founder-CEO, Honeywood.ai, Siddhartha Gupta, VP – Business and Strategic Alliances, CoinDCX, Prakash Somosundram, CEO & Co-Founder at Enjinstarter, Manish Agarwal, CEO at Nazara and Dayanidhi, CEO, Ncore Games among others.

Sharing his excitement about the event, Sridhar Muppidi, IGDC Council Member, said, “Blockchain games allow their players to become active participants, and they are your marketers, your investors, and your community. It’s a brand-new way of looking at the business of video games, and we think India could be a leader in this space with its immense product leadership, which can translate well for designing robust and sustainable web3 economies. Through this conference, we want to educate the Indian game developers on the various opportunities web3 presents.”

Commenting on Tegro’s association with The Blockchain Gaming Summit 2022, Roby John said, “Digital Worlds are now an investable asset class. We look forward to sharing Tegro’s journey in making this a reality with sustainable economy for players and investors at IGDC Blockchain Summit – 5th May 2022.”

Gaming being an integral growth prospect in the web3 space, Siddharth Menon, Co-founder, WazirX added, “Games are being disrupted with WEB3. Game assets are now becoming an investment class, this unlocks a huge potential.”

The Blockchain Gaming Summit 2022 is also supported by some of India’s best in the field with Tegro is the Presenting Sponsor of the event. The Gold Sponsors are Tezos India, Polygon Studios, Solana, EnjinStarter, Web3Auth, and IndiGG.

