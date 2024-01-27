IESA Vision Summit 2024 Propels India ESDM Sector with Focus on Design-Led Manufacturing

- Advertisement - -

The India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) has wrapped up the 18th edition of its prestigious Vision Summit, held on January 24-25, 2024, at the Hilton in Bengaluru. This year’s summit, themed ‘Design Led Manufacturing – Leveraging the Semiconductor Ecosystem’, attracted 1000+ delegates from around 300+ companies, including 25+ top government officials, policymakers, and 75+ industry leaders from across the globe. The event featured multiple state pavilions, showcasing figures from deep tech, MSME, and startup ecosystems, along with the participation of 80+ exhibitors presenting the latest products, innovations, and embedded electronics solutions.

The event inaugurated with welcome address by Chairman of IESA, President & CEO of Spark Minda, Mr. Sanjay Gupta. The spectacular day proceeded with kick off by Mr. Ashok Chandak, President of IESA, followed by visionary keynotes from industry leaders such as Mr. Sid Seth, CEO of d-Matrix, Mr. Mohit Gupta, SVP & GM at Alphawave Semi, Mr. Lars Reger, CTO at NXP Semiconductors, and visionary keynotes by Mr. Gary Campbell of Arm, among others.

Mr. S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The first day of the summit was marked by significant announcements, including the release of the ‘Compendium of Semiconductor & ESDM Policies in India – 2024 Edition’ by Mr. S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Government officials and industry leaders from Karnataka, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh presented their states as emerging destinations for ESDM. Keynote sessions delved into topics like virtual paths to a trillion-dollar reality, AI in semiconductor manufacturing, and making lives easier through technology.

Panel discussions throughout the day explored ground-level developments in electronics and semiconductor manufacturing, semiconductor design and manufacturing trends, and the system solution approach to future product creations. The first day of the summit concluded with the IESA Technovation Industry Awards ceremony, recognizing outstanding contributions to the industry.

Mr. Vivek Tyagi, Advisor to the Board of IESA

The second day of IESA’s flagship event commenced with a welcome and summary of Day 1 by Mr. Vivek Tyagi, Advisor to the Board of IESA, followed by keynotes on the role of design in manufacturing innovation, modernizing the lab for maximum business value, and developments in wide bandgap compound semiconductors. The day also featured panel discussions on product design, state readiness, and India’s startup ecosystem.

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Hon’ble Minister of State for Skill Development and Minister

The highlight of the day was a special session with Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Hon’ble Minister of State for Skill Development and Minister for State Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology, which added a government perspective to the discussions. He expressed the government’s earnest desire to make India a notable player in the established global ESDM value chains with a significant footprint in the manufacturing space, and a go-to partner for the enterprises, consumers, and governments of the world in terms of design innovation for the products of the future. Mr. V. Veerappan, Vice President of IESA, extended a vote of thanks to the Hon’ble Minister of State, appreciating the government support for the ESDM sector. Day 2 of the summit also featured a session on innovations in embedded electronics, an introduction to IESA EU chapter and SemiX, and a panel discussion on synergizing talent development initiatives.

Mr. Sanjay Gupta, Chairman of IESA

Commenting on the event, Mr. Sanjay Gupta, Chairman of IESA said, “Design-led manufacturing has emerged as the cornerstone of our industry’s growth, and this summit exemplified the collective vision and expertise that will drive our journey towards a trillion-dollar digital economy. As we reflect on the achievements of Vision Summit 2024, IESA remains committed to advancing the ESDM sector’s growth, both in India and on the global stage.”

Mr. Ashok Chandak, President of IESA

Mr. Ashok Chandak, President of IESA shared a similar sentiment, “The 18th edition of IESA Vision Summit marks a pivotal moment in the journey of the electronics and semiconductor industry, bringing together visionaries, industry leaders, and government officials to explore the vast potential of our sector. We are energized by the momentum gained, and IESA remains steadfast in its commitment to drive growth, foster innovation, and position India as a global hub for electronics and semiconductor excellence.”

Concluding the summit, Mr. V. Veerappan thanked all the speakers, sponsors, partners, exhibitors, delegates, and media for their participation and support in making IESA Vision Summit 2024 a memorable and fruitful one. The event was a grand success, bringing together the best minds and leaders from the electronics and semiconductor industry, government, academia, and media. The summit also marked enthusiastic engagement and B2B meetings amongst the participants. IESA looks forward to continuing its efforts in promoting and enabling the growth and development of the ESDM industry in India and beyond.

