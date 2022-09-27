IESA Announces the 17th Edition of the IESA Vision Summit & India Embedded Electronics Show- 2022 (VS-IEES 2022)

- Advertisement - -

The 17th edition of the IESA flagship event, IESA Vision Summit & India Embedded Electronics Show- 2022 is scheduled for 12th and 13th October 2022 at the Lalit Ashok at Bengaluru and after a gap of 3 years it is an in-person event this year. This is IESA’s marquee event where the Indian and Global Semiconductor and Electronics companies come together on a common platform. to showcase Indian and global brands of electronic products and share their thoughts on where the technology & business is headed to. This year’s IESA vision summit has participation from over 50+ Eminent speakers and thought leaders from the Electronics & Semiconductor industry along with Indian and global policymakers.

The India Embedded electronics show will also have 100+ Exhibitors which encompass global and domestic brands, startups, and MSME’s in the ESDM sector, and participation from several Indian states who will showcase real HW and solutions live at their booths. IESA envisages to develop this to the CES and Embedded Electronics Show of India in a couple of years from now.

The IESA Vision Summit 2022 will provide time and space for startups and companies to announce new products and services, reposition their brands and communicate new strategies to stakeholders and customers at IESA Vision Summit 2022.

K Krishna Moorthy, CEO & President IESA

“We have an unprecedented response to the VS-IEES 2022 – in speakers who are global thought leaders, in participation, in sponsorships, and in exhibitors from companies right across the globe from Japan to the US and everyone in between,” said K Krishna Moorthy, CEO & President IESA

