IESA Andhra Pradesh Chapter Launched

India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), the premier industry organization representing the Semiconductor and Electronics Systems design and manufacturing (ESDM) Industry in India and Andhra Pradesh Electronics and Information Technology Agency (APEITA), Govt. of Andhra Pradesh represented by The Head, External Engagements, IT, E&C Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on September 22 at India Semiconductor Conclave – 2022.

IESA will be a knowledge partner to the Govt. of Andhra Pradesh for developing ‘The ESDM and Semiconductor Industry in Andhra Pradesh’ including the incubation of startups, skill development, for facilitating the ideation and exploration of innovative thought structures involving experimentation as well as implementation in the ESDM domain.

The MOU was signed by the CEO of IESA in the presence of Mr. Vivek Tyagi, Chairman IESA, Mr. Sanjay Gupta -Vice Chairman IESA- MD – Head NXP India, Col Anurag Awasthi (R), VP Public Policy & Govt and Corporate affairs, IESA, Mr. Naresh Rana, EC member IESA, Mr. Pradip Thaker – Director IESA, Mr. Sunny Malhotra – MD & Advisor TOYOTA TSUSHO NEXTY Electronics India Pvt. Ltd, Ms. Keerthana, Head – External Engagements IT, E&C Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Anil Kumar Tentu, CEO, AP Innovation Society, Govt of Andhra Pradesh.

