IEEE-EPS partners with IESA to inaugurate the 1st Workshop on Advanced Semiconductor Packaging

India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), India’s premier industry association for Semiconductors and ESDM (Electronics System Design and Manufacturing) sector, today inaugurated the 1st Semiconductor Packaging Workshop. A two-day event, the workshop will be conducted in association with IEEE Electronics Packaging Society (IEEE-EPS), USA, has been organized on 1st and 2nd December 2022, at the Taj MG Road, Bengaluru. The event is an extension of IESA’s continued commitment towards strengthening India’s standing in the global semiconductor market.

A first-of-its-kind in India, the workshop will foster innovation in the semiconductor packaging segment by enabling chip designers in the country to venture beyond designing, into packaging, a key focus that the IESA shares with the IEEE-EPS India chapter. The workshop is expected to act as a catalyst to address the needs of the semiconductor industry which is expanding to manufacturing, education, and collaborative research. The event is also expected to witness participation from global leaders and professionals from the industry, members of academia, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and students from various disciplines, including electrical, thermal, mechanical and materials engineering.

K, Krishna Moorthy, CEO & President, of India Electronics & Semiconductor Association

Commenting on the workshop, K, Krishna Moorthy, CEO & President, of India Electronics & Semiconductor Association said, “The pervasiveness of semiconductor is well understood now not only by the makers of consumer electronics and telecommunication systems but by almost all user segments – be it automotive, healthcare, education, or IT Infrastructure. India has made its intent clear to become a global semiconductor manufacturing destination as envisaged by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India. While our country has made good strides in the semiconductor design, it is now taking the next critical steps in semiconductor wafer manufacturing and assembly, test packaging etc. Working together, IEEE- EPS (Electronics Packaging Society) and IESA is bringing this workshop to the technologists of India for the first time. It has the top ranking global industry professionals and academia coming together to give a deep insight on the most advanced developments on chip level and system level packaging.”

The IEEE-EPS IESA Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Workshop 2022 will provide the participants with an opportunity to ideate, interact and network with leading researchers and industry leaders. The event is open to all, and interested people can secure their entry through prior registration by paying a nominal fee.

