IDEMIA outperforms competition in the latest NIST latent fingerprint benchmark for forensic applications

The impressive level of performance demonstrated in this benchmark is a game changer for forensic investigation. This technology makes it easier for investigators and law enforcement to solve more crimes much faster. This is in line with our long-standing and ongoing 40-plus-year pledge to provide law enforcement agencies with the very best systems on the market. All around the world, they can draw on the most accurate algorithms to carry out latent feature searches, work more efficiently in their identification tasks and make the world safer.

NIST ELFT is the new reference benchmark for latent fingerprint accuracy, greatly enhancing the previous ELFT-EFS benchmark. The ELFT benchmark includes both fingerprint and palm print accuracy, testing and assessing accuracy with image only or with additional features positioned by experienced human fingerprint examiners, such as minutiae.

While crime scene latent fingerprint features are the most challenging as they are often incomplete or poor quality, IDEMIA achieves the most accurate matching algorithms for both fingerprint and palm datasets with accuracy 7% to 60% higher than rival algorithms. This cements IDEMIA as the leader in fingerprint technology, while amplifying its fingerprint recognition expertise, even for the hardest fingerprints, and its world-class fingerprint technology research.

IDEMIA is truly committed to the highest level of technology to provide fast, accurate, and fair solutions. These ELFT results come on the heels of other high-ranking NIST benchmarks already achieved this year, further demonstrating IDEMIA’s technology leadership. The following awards speak to IDEMIA’s innovation and best-in-class solutions in security and public safety.

FACE: #1 in Fairness the latest NIST Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT).

FACE: #3 in the latest NIST FRVT 1:N global leaderboard.

FACE acquisition: #1 in the US Department of Homeland Security annual’s biometric technologies rally.

FINGERPRINT: #1 in mFIT Challenge in June 2022.

IRIS: #2 in the latest IREX 10 benchmark, for Single-eye Accuracy.

FINGERPRINT: #1 on all data sets in the latest PFT III benchmark (Proprietary

Fingerprint Template) for our AFIS-class algorithms.

IDEMIA is proud to be the leader across all biometric technologies and to integrate these top technologies into its products and solutions.

