IDEMIA India Foundation Partners with Microsoft to Empower Youth with Industry-Recognized Certification Programs under ADVANTA (I)GE India

IDEMIA India Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of IDEMIA, a global leader in cryptography and biometric technologies, proudly announces its collaboration with Microsoft in India to introduce In-depth industry demand technology skills development initiative aimed at empowering underserved youth with globally recognized cloud and AI certifications.

IDEMIA India Foundation runs an in-depth skilling program focused on bridging the digital and economic divide for underprivileged youth, with a special emphasis on women participants, to help them build careers in latest technology, with more than 50% representation in the programs.

Through this partnership, IDEMIA India Foundation will offer Microsoft Certified courses on Cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to equip participating youth with critical technology skills including training on digital productivity, software development, IT support, cloud computing, data management, data analysis and artificial intelligence. This program is designed to enhance the employability and earning potential of qualifying more than 500 candidates enrolled in IDEMIA India Foundation’s domain-specific training initiatives in a year.

The certification programs offer a strategic blend of foundational and advanced courses tailored to specific domains, ensuring participants gain industry-relevant expertise. For Master Data Management, the courses include Microsoft Office 365 and Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals, equipping learners with essential tools for efficient data handling. The IT Help Desk track focuses on system administration and cloud-based solutions, addressing critical IT support needs. For those in Data Analysis, the program provides Associate Analyst certification and Data Analysis Fundamentals to build analytical proficiency. Each course integrates theoretical learning with practical, hands-on training, preparing candidates to excel in the workforce.

Mr. Matthew Foxton, Regional President of IDEMIA India, commented on the announcement stating, “This partnership with Microsoft reflects our shared vision of fostering secure and sustainable socio-economic development by addressing critical workforce challenges through technology and innovation. By providing these globally recognized certifications, we aim to equip participants with in-demand skills, enhancing their employability and unlocking better career opportunities. Moreover, this initiative encourages a culture of lifelong learning, empowering individuals to adapt and thrive in an ever-evolving industry landscape. We extend our heartfelt thanks to Microsoft for their shared vision and partnership in making this transformative initiative possible. Strategic corporate partnerships like this are key to accelerating positive social impact.”

Ms. Manju Dhasmana, India Senior Director, Corporate Social Responsibility remarked, “At Microsoft, we believe in the power of technology to transform lives and bridge societal divides. This partnership with IDEMIA India Foundation underscores our commitment under ADVANTA(I)GE India 2030 to equip the next generation with industry demand skills including AI skills to succeed in the AI enabled economy. By combining Microsoft’s expertise in latest technology certifications with IDEMIA’s commitment to inclusive development, we aim to create opportunities that empower underprivileged youth to achieve their full potential.”

The program follows a structured execution strategy to ensure effective training and certification. It begins with a pre-assessment to evaluate candidates and place them in suitable courses. The curriculum integrates domain-specific training with Microsoft certifications, delivered by expert, certified trainers. Upon completion, participants undergo final assessments to earn official Microsoft certifications, validating their skills and readiness for the workforce.

IDEMIA India Foundation has allocated funds to cover training costs, while the curriculum and certification will be provided by Microsoft, ensuring a high return on investment through enhanced employability and professional growth.

