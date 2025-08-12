ideaForge’s SWITCH UAV Officially Assigned NATO Stock Number, Marking a Major Leap for India’s Defence Exports

- Advertisement -

ideaForge Technology Limited, India’s leading UAV technology company, proudly announces that its SWITCH UAV has been officially assigned a NATO Stock Number (NSN). This codification marks a major milestone, granting the SWITCH UAV global recognition as a standardized item of supply and making it eligible for procurement by defense and government agencies across NATO and allied countries.

The NSN is issued under the NATO Codification System (NCS), a globally accepted logistics framework that standardizes the classification, traceability, and procurement of defense-grade equipment. This designation confirms SWITCH’s exceptional performance, reliability, and compliance with stringent international military standards.

This achievement reflects ideaForge’s unwavering commitment to indigenous innovation and world-class manufacturing. Designed, developed, and produced entirely in India, SWITCH delivers superior capabilities across diverse mission profiles including intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and tactical deployments. The codification also signals India’s emerging prominence as a key contributor to advanced defense technologies, driven by ideaForge’s strategic investments in local research and production infrastructure.

Speaking on this landmark achievement, Mr. Vipul Joshi, CFO of ideaForge said, “The NSN codification of SWITCH is a testament to the proven operational strength of our UAV and the growing global trust in India-developed defense technologies. This recognition opens doors for our systems to support allied forces worldwide with reliable, interoperable, and battle-tested solutions. It also reinforces our vision to position India as a global hub for drone innovation and manufacturing excellence.”

With NSN status, SWITCH unlocks access to global procurement channels, enabling direct sourcing through NATO and allied acquisition systems. This enhances the platform’s credibility, ensures seamless integration into international defense supply chains, and boosts its export potential for sustained defense collaborations.

By securing its formal place within NATO’s logistics system, ideaForge solidifies its leadership as a trusted provider of mission-critical UAV platforms, delivering dependable, cutting-edge solutions to meet the evolving demands of defense forces worldwide.

Earlier this year, the company’s SWITCH MINI became the first and only small UAV to earn the prestigious “Fit for Indian Military Use” certification — underscoring ideaForge’s ability to meet the most rigorous operational benchmarks of the Indian Armed Forces.

