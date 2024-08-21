ideaForge’s Q6 V2 receives DGCA Type Certification, enhancing unmanned aerial capabilities

- Advertisement -

ideaForge Technology Limited, a leading global drone technology, proudly announces that its latest unmanned aerial vehicle, the Q6 V2, has received the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) type certification. This milestone reinforces ideaForge’s dedication to delivering cutting-edge UAV solutions.

The Q6 V2, an advanced iteration of the renowned Q6, continues to set benchmarks with its exceptional performance and versatile capabilities. It has garnered recognition for its reliability and effectiveness across Defense, Civil, and Enterprise sectors. The recent DGCA certification confirms that the Q6 V2 meets the highest safety and quality standards, solidifying ideaForge’s position as a leader in the drone industry.

Equipped with advanced payload capabilities, including daylight and thermal surveillance cameras, a 24.3 MP photogrammetry camera, and a 16 MP multispectral 4-band camera, the Q6 V2 offers impressive operational flexibility. The UAV boasts a maximum endurance of 72 minutes and a range of 2.0 km VLOS (Radio Line of Sight capability is up to 10km).

Mr. Sunil Jha, Senior Director, Engineering, ideaForge Technology Limited remarked on the achievement, “Securing the DGCA type certification for the Q6 V2 is a significant milestone for us. This accomplishment not only underscores our unwavering commitment to innovation and reliability but also solidifies the Q6 V2 as a benchmark in unmanned aerial technology. With its advanced capabilities and proven performance, the Q6 V2 redefines industry standards, driving us further in our pursuit of excellence. Additionally, we now have 4 DGCA Type Certified drones.”

The Q6 V2 is the newest addition to ideaForge’s lineup of DGCA-type certified drones, featuring Photogrammetric and Multispectral camera payloads and offering an impressive 72-minute flight endurance. As ideaForge breaks new ground in UAV technology, the Q6 V2 is set to play a pivotal role across a range of industries, including surveillance, mapping, and critical inspections. Its cutting-edge features and exceptional performance make it a key asset in modern aerial operations. With this latest certification, ideaForge not only strengthens its leadership in the drone industry but also charts a course for continued innovation and excellence, ensuring its solutions remain at the forefront of technological advancement.

