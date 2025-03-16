IDC Reveals 2025 Leaders in Power Generation and Storage Professional Services

- Advertisement -

According to Energy Insights’ 2024 research from International Data Corporation, power generation and storage companies identify IT systems integrators (SIs) and service providers as their preferred partners for advancing technology innovation. This is no surprise, considering the complexities inherent to the rapidly evolving global energy landscape, and the orchestrator role that SIs and service providers can have, offloading this non-core work from utility companies. The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Service Providers for Power Generation and Storage 2025 Vendor Assessment names Accenture and Capgemini (in alphabetical order) as “leaders” in the market, followed by “major players,” namely CGI, Deloitte, EY, HCLTech, IBM, PwC, TCS, and Wipro (in alphabetical order).

The global energy landscape is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by substantial investments in clean energy, the rise of hydrogen, and renewed interest in nuclear power. The expansion of renewable energy sources such as wind and solar requires advanced energy storage solutions to address their intermittent nature. Meanwhile, the electrification of industries and the growing energy demand from AI technologies are further reshaping the sector.

IDC’s MarketScape provides power generation and storage companies with insights into the current capabilities and future strategies of service providers in this domain. The evaluation examines more than 50 use cases across power generation and storage, assessing providers’ expertise in diverse energy sources, operations and trading, asset design and engineering, procurement and construction, work and asset management, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting and compliance.

“The global energy landscape is undergoing a seismic shift with the decarbonization of power generation. With energy demand surging due to electrification and energy demand by AI technologies, the power generation and storage market faces unprecedented challenges and opportunities,” says Ms. Gaia Gallotti, Research Director with IDC Energy Insights. “Choosing the right partners is crucial for navigating this complex terrain, driving net-zero journeys forward in the most effective and valuable ways.”

This report utilizes the IDC MarketScape framework to examine, analyze, and evaluate the vendors operating in the worldwide power generation and storage professional services market. The research employs a combination of quantitative and qualitative methods to assess the strategies and capabilities of vendors in meeting the requirements of technology buyers that are seeking professional services in the power generation and storage domain. The evaluation is based on a comprehensive and rigorous framework that assesses vendors relative to the criteria and highlights the most influential factors for success in this market in the short and long terms.

