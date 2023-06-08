IDC MarketScape names Siemens a Manufacturing Execution System Leader for 2023

- Advertisement - -

Siemens Digital Industries Software has been named a Leader in five IDC MarketScape reports focused on Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) software and its associated markets and industry adoption. The IDC MarketScape reports assess software providers in the MES market: Worldwide High-Tech and Electronics Manufacturing Execution Systems, Worldwide Engineering Intensive Manufacturing Execution Systems2, Worldwide Discrete Manufacturing Execution Systems3, Worldwide Process Manufacturing Execution Systems4, and Asia/Pacific Manufacturing Execution Systems5. Siemens is the only vendor to be named as a Leader in all 5 reports.

Tobias Lange, Senior Vice President Manufacturing Operations Management, Digital Manufacturing, Siemens Digital Industries Software

“We are delighted that IDC MarketScape has recognized Siemens as a Leader in MES and the work we have been doing to bring advanced, integrated Manufacturing Execution Systems technology to our customers across the globe,” said Tobias Lange, Senior Vice President Manufacturing Operations Management, Digital Manufacturing, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “Not only are we committed to providing advanced technologies, but our drive to make these systems readily configurable, easily deployable and flexibly scalable is, we believe, paying dividends for our customers in every industry we serve.”

This follows the recent news that Siemens has been positioned in the Leaders Quadrant of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) for the sixth consecutive time.

Opcenter™ Execution software helps customers to optimize manufacturing operations, accurately reflecting design, engineering and process data in the production of actual finished products. The software helps customers to deliver a comprehensive digital twin to the factory floor, accelerating production by digitally linking enterprise systems with automated manufacturing equipment. Opcenter is part of the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio and a key pillar of the recently announced Industrial Operations X solution for automating and operating industrial production.

