IceWarp’s Enterprise Email and Collaboration Solutions Power 70,000+ Mailboxes for one of India’s Leading NBFC

IceWarp, a leading provider of Business Email and Collaboration solutions has become the preferred communication platform for India’s top Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), supporting over thousands of mailboxes across the sector. With its robust, secure, and user-friendly platform, IceWarp has gained traction among financial institutions that require streamlined communication tools, high security, and efficient collaboration features.

The adoption of IceWarp’s solutions by NBFCs highlights its commitment to providing advanced technology that aligns with the regulatory and operational needs of the financial industry. IceWarp’s comprehensive suite offers email, real-time collaboration, and integrated productivity tools on a single, unified platform, enabling NBFCs to improve their team workflows while ensuring data privacy and compliance.

Mr. Moin Saimoula, National Head Sales, IceWarp India

“NBFCs operate in a highly competitive and regulated environment, where efficient communication and data security are essential,” said Mr. Moin Saimoula, National Head Sales, IceWarp India. “We are proud that IceWarp has become the solution of choice for these institutions, enabling them to manage their vast user base seamlessly and securely. This achievement underscores our commitment to offering tailored solutions that meet the specific requirements of India’s financial sector.”

IceWarp’s expertise can be acknowledged by the fact that they aided one of India’s largest NBFCs as well as the largest retail NBFC, in adhering to the regulatory frameworks established by RBI and SEBI guidelines. Through its comprehensive solutions, IceWarp helps these organizations ensure compliance with stringent data management and communication standards, enabling secure, efficient, and reliable operations in a heavily regulated environment.

IceWarp’s innovative features, including encrypted email, shared team workspaces, and collaborative editing tools, have proven instrumental in helping NBFCs enhance their operational efficiency and maintain secure communication channels. With growing demand, IceWarp continues to expand its presence in the financial industry, further solidifying its position as a trusted partner in enterprise communication.

