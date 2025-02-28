IceWarp’s Anita Kukreja Honored as the “Most Admired Brand Leader” and “Mark of Excellence” at World Brand Congress & Awards 2025

- Advertisement -

Anita Kukreja, Head of Strategic Alliances and Brand, IceWarp, has been honored with 2 prestigious awards – “Most Admired Brand Leader” and “Mark of Excellence” at the World Brand Congress & Awards 2025, held at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. These recognitions highlight her mark of excellence in branding & strategic vision for her organization as well as her outstanding contributions to brand strategy, innovation, and business leadership in the ever-evolving Indian IT landscape.

The World Brand Congress & Awards is a highly esteemed platform that celebrates excellence in brand leadership and marketing innovation. The event brings together industry leaders, marketing experts, and brand strategists to discuss emerging trends and share insights into the future of branding.

Apart from receiving the distinguished awards, Anita Kukreja was also an esteemed panelist at the event, where she shared her insights on the topic “Brand Evolution: Adapting to the Future.” Drawing from her vast experience, she elaborated on how brands must continuously innovate and adapt to stay relevant in the rapidly changing market dynamics. She emphasized the importance of customer-centric strategies, digital transformation, and agile marketing approaches in building resilient brands.

On receiving the award, Anita Kukreja expressed her gratitude, stating:

“I am deeply honored to receive the awards for being a “Most Admired Brand Leader” and “Mark of Excellence “at the World Brand Congress & Awards 2025. This award is a testament to the collective efforts of my team and the unwavering commitment to brand excellence. In today’s fast-evolving business landscape, adaptability and innovation are key drivers of success, and I am committed to steering brand strategies that align with future market trends.”

Speaking on Anita’s accomplishments, Dr. Aalok Pandit, Executive Director, CMO Global said, “Anita Kukreja’s recognition as the ‘Most Admired Brand Leader’ and the ‘Mark of Excellence’ at the prestigious World Brand Congress & Awards 2025 is a testament to her unwavering dedication, strategic vision, and exceptional leadership in the world of branding and marketing. Her ability to craft compelling brand narratives and drive impactful marketing initiatives has set new benchmarks in the industry. We are proud to celebrate her achievements and look forward to witnessing her continued success in shaping the future of brand excellence.”

Anita Kukreja’s recognition at this esteemed forum underscores her exemplary leadership and strategic vision in brand building. Her participation in the panel discussion further reinforced her thought leadership in shaping the future of branding.

