IceWarp to showcase EPOS Update 1 with OpenAI ChatGPT integration at GITEX 2023

IceWarp will showcase its latest innovations at GITEX 2023 taking place in Dubai from 16th to 20th October 2023. During the event, the company will offer the visitors a first-hand experience of EPOS Update 1 with OpenAI’s ChatGPT integration that will revolutionize your email, chat, and document workflows. IceWarp invites visitors to witness the new innovation at their stand CC2-25, located in CON2.

Gitex Global Technology is one of the biggest tech events bringing tech enthusiasts from all over the world under one roof. The exhibition gathers international innovators from various fields such as cyber-security, artificial intelligence, 5G, cloud, big data, blockchain, quantum computing, fintech, and immersive marketing.

Commenting on the participation, Pramod Sharda, CEO, IceWarp India and the Middle East said, “GITEX is one of the most promising tech events, providing the best opportunity to explore new technologies and discover new business opportunities in the Middle East Region. We are looking forward to a great response as we are showcasing our latest innovations in email & collaboration. We have been seeing huge momentum in the last few years with positive responses from partners as well as customers accepting IceWarp as a true alternative to M365 & GWS.”

IceWarp will soon release a major update to its IceWarp EPOS business email and collaboration suite. The new version brings a complete overhaul to the user experience, introducing new tools and upgrades to how teams communicate and collaborate with unique dashboard and AI capabilities. Adopting fresh innovation to lend a hand in daily use, IceWarp now integrates ChatGPT across its Compose, Chat, and TeamChat message dialogs. The generative AI interface magically unlocks the moment you pair your account with OpenAI. Then you can tap the embedded OpenAI chatbot for help writing a reply, for translation across languages, to provide a brief overview of your received email, to assist with stylistic enhancements of your messages, and more.

