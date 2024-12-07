IceWarp Shines at the 14th Channel Accelerator Awards 2024

- Advertisement -

IceWarp, the leading provider of Business Email and Collaboration solutions has added yet another accolade to its growing list of achievements by being named among the Top 5 Channel Favorite Vendors in the Enterprise Email and Collaboration Category. The recognition was conferred at the prestigious 14th Channel Accelerator Awards 2024, held at Aloft, Aerocity, New Delhi.

Adding to the celebration, Ms. Anita Kukreja, IceWarp’s Head of Strategic Alliances and Brand, was honored as one of the Top 10 Channel Marketers of the Year. Her exceptional contributions to channel strategies, partner engagement, and brand growth played a pivotal role in IceWarp’s success in the competitive IT landscape.

The Channel Accelerator Awards, a hallmark event in the Indian IT ecosystem, celebrates innovation, excellence, and partnerships that redefine the channel landscape. This year’s event witnessed the participation of top industry leaders, marking a significant platform for recognizing outstanding contributions across various categories.

Mr. Pramod Sharda, CEO, IceWarp India and Middle East

Mr. Pramod Sharda, CEO, IceWarp India and Middle East commented on this achievement, “Being recognized as a Top 5 Channel Favorite Vendor is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and our channel partners. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Anita Kukreja for her well-deserved recognition as a Top 10 Channel Marketer of the Year. Her strategic initiatives and relentless efforts have been instrumental in strengthening IceWarp’s channel ecosystem and driving growth.”

Ms. Anita Kukreja, Head – Strategic Alliances & Brand, IceWarp

Ms. Anita Kukreja, Head of Strategic Alliances and Brand, IceWarp India who was awarded in the event said, “It is an honor to be recognized among the Top 10 Channel Marketers of the Year. This achievement is a reflection of the collective efforts of the IceWarp team and our channel partners who share our vision for delivering cutting-edge solutions. We remain committed to empowering our partners with the tools and support they need to thrive in the ever-evolving IT landscape.”

IceWarp’s recognition as a channel favorite underscores its focus on delivering innovative, secure, and comprehensive email and collaboration solutions tailored to meet the unique demands of enterprises. With a partner-first approach, IceWarp continues to strengthen its footprint in the Indian IT market, driving success through meaningful collaborations.

