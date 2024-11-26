IceWarp Joins Annual Utsav 2024 as Associate Partner to Showcase Cutting-Edge Collaboration Solutions and Connect with Industry Leaders

- Advertisement -

IceWarp, the leading provider of Business Email and Collaboration solutions, proudly announces its participation in the Annual Utsav 2024 as an Associate Partner. The event is taking place from November 27-30, 2024, at Tent City, Dholavira, Gujarat.

Annual Utsav 2024 is a premier three-day residential conclave that sees the participation of more than 80+ C-suite leaders, including top CIOs, CISOs, CXOs, and other elite tech leaders. This year’s theme, “Cultural Connect: Innovating with Balance,” underscores the synergy between understanding cultural diversity and creating balanced, responsible innovations. The conclave sessions delve into trends and technologies such as AI, Cloud, Data, and Security, which significantly enhance business efficiency, deliver exceptional user experiences, foster innovation, and expand organizations’ global reach.

Ms. Anita Kukreja, Head – Strategic Alliances & Brand at IceWarp India

Speaking about their participation in the event, Ms. Anita Kukreja, Head – Strategic Alliances & Brand at IceWarp India says, “We are delighted to be a part of the Annual Utsav 2024 conclave. This event provides IceWarp a platform to engage with prospects and customers as well network with top C-suite leaders from all over the country. It offers every participant an opportunity to connect with prospective partners and augment their growth possibilities.”

Unified business communications and collaboration are essential for modern enterprises, streamlining various communication channels into a single, cohesive system. This integration enhances productivity, ensures seamless interaction across teams, reduces misunderstandings, improves decision-making, and accelerates project completion regardless of location. By participating in the Annual Utsav Conclave, IceWarp showcases its expertise in Business Email and Collaboration solutions, strengthens relationships within the IT community, and fosters knowledge exchange.

IceWarp has been a part of the Indian market for more than eight years and serves over 1,500 mid-enterprise and enterprise customers. Its solutions cater to companies across all verticals, particularly those with strict external and internal guidelines, such as BFSI, Pharma and Healthcare, Manufacturing, FMCG, IT, and ITeS.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / IceWarp

