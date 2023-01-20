IceWarp India wins CIO Choice Award for the 5th Year in a Row

- Advertisement - -

IceWarp, a leading enterprise email solution and true alternative for MS365 and Google Workspace has received the award for ‘Most Trusted Brand’ in the Enterprise Email category for the fifth consecutive year. Over 1000 CIOs and ICT leaders voted for the business email and collaboration company through an extensive pan-India CIO referral voting process.

In one of the largest & only online voting platforms, CIOs and ICT leaders nominate and vote for their most trusted and preferred brands, based on their own first-hand experience and top-of-the-mind recall. A distinguished Advisory Panel, comprising seasoned CIOs from across industry verticals, guides the entire process, along with KPMG as the Knowledge Partner. CIO CHOICE is the de facto “Trust Seal” bestowed upon the ICT brands by the CIOs.

Mr. Pramod Sharda, CEO, IceWarp India & Middle East

“It is an immensely proud moment for us at IceWarp as we get recognized by the CIO community once again for our work. Winning the CIO Choice Award for the fifth time in a row certainly gives us confidence and motivation to work harder and create a benchmark in the Indian industry” said Pramod Sharda, CEO, IceWarp India & Middle East. “This consistent recognition by a prestigious organization is attributed to our team’s persistence, dedication, relentless efforts, and sincere commitment to making IceWarp the preferred as well as a trusted brand for the CIOs across verticals. We are grateful and humbled by the award and look forward to a prosperous 2023” he added.

Mr. Anoop Mathur, Founder & President CORE Media

During the Red-Carpet Night 2023, Anoop Mathur, Founder & President CORE Media, said, “Congratulations IceWarp India for being recognized with the CIO CHOICE 2023 ‘Most Trusted Brand’ in the Enterprise Email category. This honour reflects the brand’s commitment to providing the right products, services, and experiences to its enterprise customers. The fact that India’s CIOs and Digital Leaders have placed their trust in IceWarp India in the current digital economy landscape and changing consumer behaviour is indeed a great achievement. At a time when technology fuels business growth, we believe that the CIO Choice recognition shines a spotlight on the true pioneers.”

Now in its 11th year, CIO CHOICE is the coveted premium recognition platform that recognizes ICT brands for their innovation and excellence in their product/service offerings, customer centricity, and delivery. This prestigious recognition was presented at an exclusive virtual felicitation ceremony, CIO CHOICE 2023 RED CARPET NIGHT, produced by CORE Media. This year, the CIO CHOICE 2023 Red Carpet Night brought together over 300+ CIOs and Digital Leaders from across the country.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.