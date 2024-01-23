IceWarp India wins CIO CHOICE 2024 Award for the 6th time in a row

- Advertisement - -

IceWarp has been recognized with the CIO CHOICE 2024 Honor and Recognition as the most Trusted Brand by CIOs in the Enterprise Email category for 6th time in a row.

Now in its 12th year, CIO CHOICE continues to be the most coveted recognition platform, recognizing ICT brands for their product/service excellence, innovative and customer-centric approaches as well as efficient delivery.

This prestigious recognition was presented at an exclusive felicitation ceremony, CIO CHOICE 2024 RED CARPET NIGHT, produced by CORE Media, KPMG as the Knowledge Partner.

This year, the CIO CHOICE 2024 Red Carpet Night brought together over 300+ CIOs and Digital Leaders from across the country.

CIO CHOICE is the “Seal of Trust” bestowed upon the ICT brands by the CIOs.

The winning brands of the CIO Choice Recognition are chosen based on a unique pan – India voting platform, wherein CIOs and Digital leaders nominate and vote for their most trusted and preferred brands, based on their own first-hand experience and top-of-the-mind recall. A distinguished Advisory Panel, comprising seasoned CIOs from across industry verticals, guides the entire process.

This year’s advisory panel consisted of 9 distinguished CIOS and Digital Technology leaders –

Mr. Anoop Mathur, Founder of CORE Media

Mr. Anoop Mathur, Founder of CORE Media said, “Congratulations to IceWarp India for achieving the prestigious CIO CHOICE 2024 title. This accolade serves as a genuine testament to the brand’s dedication to delivering an elated experience to its enterprise customers. The significant trust bestowed up IceWarp India by India’s CIOs and Digital Leaders in the dynamic digital economy with evolving consumer trends is truly commendable. This accomplishment is particularly noteworthy in an era where technology is a driving force for business expansion, and we believe that the CIO Choice recognition rightfully spotlights them as a trailblazer.”

Mr. Pramod Sharda, CEO, IceWarp India & Middle East.

“It is an immensely proud moment for us at IceWarp as we get recognized by the CIO community again. Winning the CIO Choice Award for the sixth time in a row certainly gives us immerse confidence and motivation to work harder and create a benchmark in the Indian ICT industry” said Mr. Pramod Sharda, CEO, IceWarp India & Middle East. “This consistent recognition by a prestigious organization is attributed to our team’s persistence, dedication, relentless efforts, and sincere commitment to making IceWarp the preferred as well as a trusted brand for the CIOs across verticals. We are grateful and humbled by the award and look forward to a prosperous 2024,” he added.

