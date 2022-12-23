IceWarp Inaugurates New Office in Mumbai, Intends to Double Employee Strength

- Advertisement - -

IceWarp, a true alternative to MS 365, Google Workspace, and maker of unified collaboration and messaging solutions for organizations has further solidified its presence in India with the inauguration of a new office in Mumbai to accommodate its growing team on Friday, 23rd December 2022. The 100-member strong India team of IceWarp intends to double its numbers by end of 2023.

Plans to enhance operations in the city were initiated a few months ago by the increased traction seen in sales and operations verticals, warranting for a substantial rise in Marketing, CRM, IT, and other complimentary functions, to support the rapid development. The new office will be IceWarp India’s second workplace in The Summit Business Bay, Andheri (E). The larger office setup will allow the IceWarp India team to accommodate new resources from all departments, planned to hire in order to address the growing business requirements.

Pramod Sharda, CEO, IceWarp India and Middle East,

Pramod Sharda, CEO, IceWarp India, and Middle East said, “Our local, as well as global teams, are bullish on the expected growth from IceWarp’s operations in the Indian sub-continent and we look forward to serving more and more organizations for enterprise-email collaboration solutions and work-from-anywhere setups. We believe that our office’s expansion in Mumbai will reinforce our commitment towards the region as we look forward to providing seamlessly collaborated Enterprise Email and Collaboration solutions to organizations of all sizes.”

IceWarp has seen a mammoth growth in its operations ever since the rapid adoption of remote work and has adroitly capitalized on various opportunities by serving leading brands from BSFI, IT, ITeS, Pharmaceutical, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and FMCG sectors in the past 8years. With a solid presence across 50 countries, IceWarp aims to provide businesses and organizations with affordable, seamless integration, customizable and easy-to-use communication tools that cover various aspects of business collaboration, working, and productivity. This new office expands IceWarp’s foothold at the heart of the business hub of the country and will thus, allow it to strengthen its position in the country and exponentially grow its vision. IceWarp is keen on partnering with equally motivated and driven professionals from various fields like marketing, sales, operations, CRM, and support to grow with the brand.

