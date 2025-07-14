IceWarp Inaugurates Gujarat Office, Eyes Workforce Expansion to Strengthen Regional Presence

- Advertisement -

IceWarp, a global leader in Enterprise email and collaboration solutions, has officially inaugurated its new regional office in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This expansion marks a significant step in the company’s ongoing commitment to strengthen its presence across key growth markets in India.

Located at Shivalik Shilp II, Opp. Hotel ITC Narmada, Satellite, Ahmedabad, the new facility will serve as a vital base for IceWarp’s customer engagement and partner development initiatives in Gujarat and the western region. It is also poised to support the company’s operational scale-up and growing customer base in the state.

The office was inaugurated by IceWarp’s leadership team, in the august presence of Jignesh Khandwala, Chief Information Officer, Adani Group; Nehal Desai, Head IT, GSFC; along with other esteemed guests, key partners, and clients. The inauguration included a welcome session, ribbon-cutting ceremony, networking interactions, and a celebratory lunch gathering.

Mr. Pramod Sharda, CEO – India & Middle East, IceWarp, added perspective on the occasion: “Over the past few years, we’ve seen tremendous growth in Gujarat—starting from a small team in Ahmedabad to now working with over 100 clients across key industries like FMCG, energy, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing. Today, we are proud to be trusted by leading names such as Adani, Amul, Cadila, Alembic Pharma, Shalby, GACL, TBEA Energy, Jindal Worldwide, Havmor Ice Cream, GNFC and many others. This office is our way of reaffirming our commitment to the region and building deeper connections with the business ecosystem here.”

He further shared, “Ahmedabad’s fast-evolving digital landscape makes it an ideal location in our India roadmap. The new office allows us to not only be closer to our customers but also to expand our local workforce across key functions including sales, customer support, and technical consulting. We remain focused on empowering regional businesses with secure, scalable, and value-driven communication solutions.”

The Ahmedabad office will complement IceWarp’s established operations in Mumbai,Delhi, Bangalore and Pune. Known as a cost-effective alternative to Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, IceWarp offers an integrated platform for email, team collaboration, video meetings, document management, and more—from a single interface.

This development is part of IceWarp’s broader strategy to expand its on-ground presence in India’s tier-1 and tier-2 cities, enabling it to better address regional needs and accelerate digital transformation for organizations of all sizes.

