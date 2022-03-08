IceWarp Honours Women CIOs Across Industries to Celebrate International Women’s Day 2022

- Advertisement -

IceWarp reached out to more than a dozen unique women tech leaders and recognized these #IronWoman for their invaluable contributions to the industry as well as women aspirants across domains. IceWarp felicitated these inspiring leaders with a token of appreciation for their determination and courage for bringing change and infusing progress into society.

For the whole first week of March 2022, IceWarp showcased the achievements of selected women CIOs/CISOs who have empowered women, encouraged unity & diversity, and enabled growth in their respective industries while balancing their professional and personal lives in the best possible manner. The revered leaders also expressed gratitude and happiness for receiving the award to IceWarp which is a true alternative for Google Workspace and MS 365. While giving thanks, these influential figures also took the opportunity to share a few words of wisdom for their fellow women professionals who aspire to join the c-suite and thrive in their careers.

Anita Kukreja, Head – Marketing & Channel Sales, IceWarp

While speaking about the initiative, Anita Kukreja, Head – Marketing & Channel Sales, IceWarp said, “With this year’s #IronWoman initiative, we aim to exemplify a few influential and powerful women leaders who are performing various roles and undertaking tasks so that more and more women could get inspired and shape their future. As we have traditionally seen lesser IT women leaders, this International Women’s Day, through the #IronWoman campaign we are proud to celebrate these inspiring individuals who have made a significant mark in a man’s world while encouraging several aspiring professionals to achieve their goals and believe in realizing their dreams.”

The chiefs felicitated through the #IronWoman initiated by IceWarp are Pooja Chatrath, Cryoviva Biotech; Jasmine Gorimar, Mahindra Group; Annie John Mathew, Mother Dairy; Falguni Desai, VFS Global; Puneet Kaur Kohli, Universal Sompo General Insurance Co. Ltd.; Ritu Madbhavi (Retd), FCB India; Meetali Sharma, SDG Corporation; Anuprita Daga, YES Bank; Dr. Lopa Mudraa Basuu, VP Cybersecurity & Technology Controls at a Leading Multinational Bank of the World; Mansi Thapar, IT Leader, and Security Expert with a leading Indian Multinational Tyre Manufacturing Company; Saloni Vijay, Vodafone Idea Ltd.; Sarbani Bhatia, Dainik Jagran; Jijy Oommen, Aavas Financiers.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com , 9811346846/9625243429