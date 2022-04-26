IceWarp Honors CIOs across Industries to Celebrate World CIO Day

- Advertisement -

IceWarp, a true alternative to Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, recognized the contemporary technology leaders this World CIO Day for their significant and advancing contribution to the field of information technology as well as the industry’s secure growth.

The initiative aimed to recognize, highlight and celebrate a few of the revered CIOs throughout the week and showcase their latest achievements. The chiefs felicitated during the week include Mr. Raju Laik, CIO, Shalby Hospitals; Mr. Prakash Dharmani, EPL Ltd; Mr. Meheriar G Patel, Jeena & Co; Mr. Vivek Dharia, KNP Securities Pvt. Ltd.; Mr. Sanjeev Jain, Integreon Managed Solutions; and Dr. Chitranjan Kesari, Hive Carbon Zero Developers Ltd.

From being at the helm of critical strategy, technology, and management initiatives to customer experience and holistically driving business growth, CIOs are truly deserving of their rightful seat at the table. IceWarp took the opportunity of World CIO Day to salute the #TrueTechLeaders of India Inc. who continue to lead the technological innovations, not just for their enterprise but for the whole industry. IceWarp felicitated these inspiring leaders with a token of appreciation for their determination and courage for bringing change and infusion progress into businesses.

Pramod Sharda, CEO, IceWarp India and Middle East,

While speaking about the initiative, Mr. Pramod Sharda, CEO, IceWarp India & Middle East said, “We at IceWarp understand that the CIOs are now expected to deliver superior IT solutions and execute numerous business technology projects with stringent timelines, fewer resources, and tighter budgets. Hence, through the celebration of World CIO Day, we strive to recognize few of these extraordinary professionals who have been imaginative and inventive in these trying times, and adept at converting the challenges to their advantage while not only enabling their businesses to grow but also extending their lead on their competitions”

By recognizing the true leaders of technology, IceWarp expresses gratitude to not just the technology heroes but also wishes to encourage the professionals who aspire to join the C-Suite and thrive in their careers.

