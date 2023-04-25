IceWarp Honors CIOs across Industries to Celebrate World CIO Day 2023

- Advertisement - -

IceWarp, a true alternative to Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, recognizes technology leaders across industries this World CIO Day 2023 for their significant contribution to the field of information technology as well as securing safe industrial growth.

The initiative aimed to recognize, highlight and celebrate a few of the revered CIOs throughout the week and showcase their latest achievements. The chiefs felicitated during the week include Dr. Chitranjan Kesari, Group CIO, Idemeum India, Dr Amrut Urkude, CIO, Reliance Polyester Ltd, Mr. Meheriar Patel, Group CIO, Jeena& Company, Mr. Tejas Shah, CIO, Kalpataru GROUP-SSL LTD, Mr. Dhaval Mankad, CIO, Havmor Ice Cream Private Limited, Mr. SuhasMhaskar, CIO & CEO, Octave, Mr. Prasad (PVJ) Pudipeddi, CIO, Hafele, Mr. Raju Laik, Group CIO, Shalby Limited and Mr. KRC Murty, Senior VP, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

From being at the helm of critical strategy, technology, and management initiatives to customer experience and holistically driving business growth, CIOs are truly deserving of their rightful seat at the table. IceWarp took the opportunity of World CIO Day to salutethe TrueTechLeaders of India Inc. who continues to lead the technological innovations, not just for their enterprise but for the whole industry. IceWarp felicitated these inspiring leaders with a token of appreciation for their determination and courage for bringing change and infusion progress into businesses.

Pramod Sharda, CEO, IceWarp India & Middle East

While speaking about the initiative, Pramod Sharda, CEO, IceWarp India & Middle East said, ‘’A CIO’s role has always been an exciting one, to deliver superior IT solutions and execute numerous business technology projects with uncertain economic situations, challenging business requirements, fast-changing market needs, and demanding end-users. We at IceWarp understand that the CIOs are role models and inspirations for the young generations who will be taking up their roles in the future. Hence, through the celebration of World CIO Day, we strive to recognise a few of these extraordinary professionals who have been imaginative and inventive, and adept at converting the challenges to their advantage while not only enabling their businesses to grow but also extending their lead on their competitions”

By recognizing the true leaders of technology, IceWarp expresses gratitude to not just the technology heroes but also wishes to encourage the young professionals who view these tech leaders as their role models and inspire them to join the C-Suite to make their careers and become successful CIO in future.

