IceWarp Celebrates International Women’s Day 2025 by Honoring Women Leaders Shaping the Future of Technology

- Advertisement -

On the occasion of International Women’s Day 2025, IceWarp a global leader in email communication and collaboration solutions, proudly celebrates the achievements and contributions of women leaders who are accelerating progress and reshaping the future of the technology industry. With this year’s theme, “Accelerate Action,” IceWarp reaffirms its commitment to empowering women and fostering an inclusive environment that enables them to lead and innovate.

IceWarp, through its #IceWarpAcceleratesAction campaign on LinkedIn, celebrates exceptional women leaders who break barriers and drive transformation in the industry. These inspiring individuals receive recognition for their vision, resilience, and commitment to fostering equity and inclusion. The campaign emphasizes building a truly inclusive world by challenging gender stereotypes, addressing biases, supporting diversity, and advocating for harmony and solidarity.

Ms. Anita Kukreja, Head – Strategic Alliances and Brand, IceWarp

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Anita Kukreja, Head – Strategic Alliances and Brand, IceWarp shared her thoughts, “At IceWarp, we firmly believe that inclusivity drives innovation. On International Women’s Day, we honor the incredible contributions of women leaders who continue to accelerate action and inspire change in the technology industry. Their journeys remind us that progress is not just a destination but a continuous commitment to building a more equitable and innovative world.”

Mr. Pramod Sharda, CEO, IceWarp India & Middle East commented

Highlighting IceWarp’s commitment to gender inclusivity, Mr. Pramod Sharda, CEO, IceWarp India & Middle East stated, “Women in technology have been instrumental in shaping the digital future, and their contributions deserve to be recognized and celebrated. ‘IceWarp Accelerates Action’ is not just a theme but a movement towards fostering equal opportunities and acknowledging the impact of women leaders in tech. We take immense pride in honoring these pioneers and look forward to continuing our efforts in championing diversity in the industry.”

IceWarp celebrates this day every year as an acknowledgment to the women leaders who are transforming the tech industry. The brand remains committed to taking bold steps, challenging the status quo, and creating platforms for women to lead, innovate, and thrive. Through these efforts, IceWarp hopes to inspire the next generation to push boundaries, redefine possibilities, and drive collective progress.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / IceWarp

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 185