IceWarp Announces Major Upgrade to User Workflows with Epos

IceWarp announced the upcoming version Epos, a major upgrade to their suite of business email and collaboration services, focused on a streamlined user experience with the slogan “Meet IceWarp Epos– the office buddy for your daily agenda”. The new version was launched amongst top CIOs of India at an event in Mumbai which included Kersi Tavadia, CIO – BSE, Sunil Mehta, CIO & Partner – BDO India, Sanjeev Jain, CIO – Integreon, Ajit Singh Nawale, IT Head – Mahindra CIE Automotive LTD, Ashok Jade, Global CIO – Kirloskar Brothers Limited, Parna Ghosh, President and Group CIO – UNO Minda and many more.

The new version brings a complete overhaul to the user experience, introducing new tools and upgrades to how teams communicate and collaborate. The new design of Epos leaves everything that made the IceWarp platform successful, while adding visual quality to make user’s work day noticeably easier. The upgraded design navigates users through their agenda with ease, putting all features within reach and giving more room to content, creativity and collaboration.

The redesigned search experience with customizable tags and advanced filtering helps users to find what they’re looking for without difficulty. Enhanced file sharing and privacy controls put users in control of files they share with others, allowing to track who and where has opened an attachment and revoke access to shared files even after they have been sent.

