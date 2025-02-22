ICEA’s TruthTell Hackathon Attracts 450+ Ideas from 300+ Cities to Combat Misinformation

- Advertisement -

India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB), has received over 450+ unique AI-driven ideas through its TruthTell Hackathon, an initiative focused on tackling misinformation using technology. With 5,600+ registrations from more than 300 cities worldwide, participants have proposed solutions such as fact-checking tools, deepfake detection systems, automated misinformation trackers, and real-time news verification technologies.



The overwhelming response to the hackathon reinforces India’s growing leadership in ethical AI development, a vision that Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated recently at the AI Action Summit in Paris. Emphasising the transformative potential of AI across sectors, including media and governance, he called for ethical AI development, transparency in AI systems, and global collaboration to manage risks like deepfakes and disinformation. The TruthTell Hackathon echoes this call to action, bringing together global talent to create AI-driven solutions that enhance media credibility and information integrity.

The hackathon has attracted a diverse mix of participants, including 2,690 working professionals and 2,921 students, fostering collaboration across AI, media, and data science to develop scalable solutions. With strong representation from India and key hubs across continents, including North & South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Oceania, the submissions highlight a growing international effort to combat misinformation through AI.

Mr. Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of ICEA

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of ICEA said, “The 450+ unique AI-powered ideas submitted for the TruthTell Hackathon highlight the critical role of technology in addressing misinformation. As these ideas progress, the focus will be on developing practical, and scalable solutions that can build trust in the digital content we consume. This initiative reflects India’s growing expertise in AI-driven innovation and our commitment to fostering global collaboration in tackling this challenge.”

Participants are now moving into the prototyping phase, which will continue until February 21, as they work to turn their ideas into tangible solutions. The hackathon will conclude with onsite presentations and the best solutions will be honoured at the WAVES Summit on 1st – 4th May 2025.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ICEA

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 174