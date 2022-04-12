Tuesday, April 12, 2022
IBM Cybersecurity Hub Inaugurated in Bangalore

By NCN News Network
IBM Cybersecurity Hub & Client Innovation Centre in Bengaluru has been inaugurated.

Shri. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said, “In rapidly digitizing world, India has the opportunity to leapfrog in exponential technologies like cybersecurity, Hybrid Cloud and AI. We need investments in these technologies to help bring our PM’s vision of making India the hub of innovation and growth. 

It was a good visit to the IBM Cybersecurity Hub and Client Innovation Centre in Bengaluru and see the technologies companies like IBM provide to various organizations in accelerating their Digital Transformation,”

Mr. Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India, “It is an honor to host Shri. Rajeev Chandrasekhar who inaugurated the IBM Bengaluru office today. IBM Cybersecurity Hub & Client Innovation Centre reiterates our commitment to Make in India.”

