IBM Consulting Opens New Client Innovation Centers in Kochi and Coimbatore

- Advertisement -

IBM announced the opening of its new IBM Client Innovation Centers (CICs) in Kochi and Coimbatore, India. This will fast-track digital transformation and enhance the economic growth in the regions which will strengthen the company’s hybrid cloud & AI consulting capabilities.

“India is at the core of our growth strategy and plays an important role in enabling us to deliver greater value to our clients and partners across the world,” said Mr. John Granger, Senior Vice President, IBM Consulting. “The expansion of CICs to Kochi and Coimbatore will not only fuel our growth and address growing client requirements but also help accelerate technology-led development in the region. A network of centers beyond the metros will also provide flexibility for employees in terms of work location, while giving us access to a broader talent pool and skill sets.”

The new centers will leverage the IBM Garage method of delivery, an approach that uses leading technology to create fully integrated, best-in-class solutions to co-create, co-innovate, and co-operate with its clients and ecosystem partners in spearheading transformative work.

Further, the expanded presence of IBM in Kochi and Coimbatore will create opportunities for existing employees as well as enable the company to harness the potential talent including graduate hires from the technical educational ecosystem in these cities.

IBM will also take advantage of the strong portfolio of competencies and presence from its string of acquisitions to advance its technology and business growth. The most recent of these is Neudesic, which was acquired in February 2022 and brings experience in operating from and scaling in Kochi.

IBM Consulting will now operate from ten CIC locations in India, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, National Capital Region, Pune and Mysuru.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com , 9811346846/9625243429.