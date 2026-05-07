iBall Announces Strategic Expansion with Launch of GLIDR Ai1 AI Mouse, Strengthens Multi-Category Push Across Online Marketplaces

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iBall, a well-established name in consumer electronics and IT peripherals, has announced a major expansion of its product portfolio with the launch of the GLIDR Ai1 AI Mouse, alongside a broader rollout of multiple product categories across leading online marketplaces. This move marks a renewed and aggressive strategy to strengthen its presence and capture a larger share in the rapidly evolving peripherals and accessories segment.

At the forefront of this launch is the GLIDR Ai1, an AI-integrated wireless mouse designed to bring smarter functionality and enhanced productivity to everyday computing. The device introduces advanced capabilities such as voice and text translation, voice typing, screen text recognition, and OCR-based text extraction, enabling seamless interaction across languages and workflows. It also comes with a unified software platform featuring two distinct interfaces. One enables live translation support across 100+ languages for seamless communication during meetings, while the second offers 25+ AI tools, including ChatGPT, helping users simplify tasks and improve efficiency.

The GLIDR Ai1 supports dual Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, allowing users to switch effortlessly between devices. It features a 5-level DPI adjustment up to 3200 DPI. Backed by a high-precision sensor, the mouse delivers smooth and consistent tracking on different surfaces, enhancing the overall user experience.

Designed for flexibility and control, the mouse features 7 programmable buttons and software customisation support, enabling users to personalize settings and optimize performance to their needs. It also features a built-in rechargeable battery with Type-C charging, offering convenience and efficient power management, while auto sleep mode helps conserve battery during idle periods.

Alongside the GLIDR Ai1, iBall is expanding its footprint across categories with a wide range of products, including keyboards, combo sets, audio solutions, and accessories, now going live across major e-commerce platforms. This includes models such as the GLIDR S290, Qwerty S500, ClickSet series, DHUN speakers, and the Cinebar range of soundbars, reflecting a comprehensive push into high-demand consumer segments.

This expansion aligns with iBall’s broader strategy to strengthen its digital presence, enhance accessibility across online channels, and cater to a new generation of tech-savvy users. The brand is also continuing its focus on local manufacturing, contributing to India’s growing technology ecosystem while maintaining its legacy of delivering reliable and value-driven products.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Yash Doshi said, “With the GLIDR Ai1, we are among the first Indian brands to bring AI-driven productivity features directly into a mouse, marking a new step in everyday computing. iBall has always been a very strong offline brand backed by its channel partners, but the importance of online presence cannot be ignored, and we are committed to strengthening that significantly. Our approach is to ensure that product models are clearly differentiated across channels, enabling a well-balanced ecosystem while continuing to deliver innovation, performance, and value to our customers.”

The GLIDR Ai1 AI Mouse and the newly launched product range will be available across leading online marketplaces at MRP starting Rs. 2499.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / iBall

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