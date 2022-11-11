HyperX Unveils Armada 25 and Armada 27 Gaming Monitors with Desk Mount and Ergonomic Arm

- Advertisement - -

HyperX has announced the launch of HyperX Armada 25 and HyperX Armada 27 Gaming Monitors in India. The monitors are compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC and offer a higher resolution to grant an immersive gaming experience to its users. As an all-in-one package, the HyperX Armada Gaming Monitors include an Armada desk mount and a durable metal-built HyperX Armada Single Gaming Mount with an ergonomic Armada arm that fully supports HyperX monitors (up to 32 inches in size and 20 pounds in weight) and most displays with VESA 75mm and 100mm patterns.

The HyperX Armada 25 Gaming Monitor is designed to offer smoother and faster competitive gameplay with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It also features a 24.5-inch Full HD (1920×1080) IPS panel that provides impressive visuals and vibrant colors for an enjoyable gaming experience. The HyperX Armada 27 Gaming Monitor comes with a 27-inch QHD (2560×1440) IPS widescreen and VESA Display HDR400 that promises to deliver even sharper images in various lighting environments and a more immersive gaming experience. It also supports a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time for crisp and smooth visuals.

The other contents in the box will include HyperX Armada Monitor ergonomic arm and desk mount. The arm is durable and can extend or retract for comfortable ergonomic viewing. While other monitors use the standard VESA mounting plate with four screws, HyperX Armada monitors feature easy setup with two mount methods (C-clamp or grommet) and a quick-release system, allowing users to snap monitors into place and remove them with a click of a button. HyperX Armada Gaming Mount can also be purchased separately and mounted to up to four monitors (up to 25-inch) or two monitors (up to 27-inch) at once.

In addition to gaming monitors, HyperX has also unveiled ProCast Large Diaphragm Condenser Microphone. It’s specially designed for streamers, influencers and content creators looking for professional quality in a microphone with XLR connectivity. It features a built-in anti-vibration shock mount to reduce vibration noises and a detachable HyperX Shield metal pop filter to help minimize rumbles and pops for clearer audio capture.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.