HyperX Introduces First-Ever VALORANT Gaming Laptop in India

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HP announced the HyperX OMEN 16 VALORANT Limited Edition in India, a gaming laptop designed in collaboration with Riot Games that combines performance-driven hardware with a design inspired by one of the most popular gaming titles, VALORANT.

Built for players who demand speed, precision and personalization, the new laptop marks the latest milestone in HP’s collaboration with Riot Games. Together, this device reflects a shared commitment to creating products that connect more deeply with fans of VALORANT.

HyperX gaming solutions are grounded in combining player-centric design with advanced engineering and intelligent software that can unlock greater performance. This laptop brings this approach to life with responsive performance, thoughtful customization and a design inspired by the VALORANT universe, helping players stay focused, react quickly and compete with confidence.

Mr. Vineet Gehani, Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India

“At HP, we are constantly focused on creating experiences that resonate with today’s gamers — not just through powerful technology, but through deeper cultural connections with the communities they are passionate about. Our collaboration with Riot Games for the HyperX OMEN 16 VALORANT Limited Edition brings together performance, personalization and iconic VALORANT-inspired design in a way that truly reflects the spirit of competitive gaming. We are excited to bring this exclusive experience to gaming fans and players across India,” said Mr. Vineet Gehani, Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India.

“VALORANT uniquely blends precision performance with bold, unmistakable style, and that philosophy is reflected in every detail of this collaboration with HP,” said Ms. Ivory Jones, Senior Director of Global Consumer Products at Riot Games. “Building on an already incredibly valuable partnership, this latest creation from the Riot and HP team unlocks a new way for players to experience VALORANT beyond the game itself.”

Fast Frames. Sharp Aim. Zero Excuses

HyperX OMEN 16 VALORANT Limited Edition Gaming Laptop

Designed for players who want their setup to feel as competitive and expressive as the game, this laptop brings the VALORANT universe to life through distinct design details, powerful hardware and intelligent optimization. From custom aesthetics and hidden Easter eggs to responsive gameplay, it’s built for how players compete, play and connect with the game.

High-performance hardware featuring up to the latest AMD Ryzen™ 9 9955HX (16C) processor and up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 graphics with 8GB VRAM memory for smooth, responsive gameplay.

featuring up to the latest AMD Ryzen™ 9 9955HX (16C) processor and up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 graphics with 8GB VRAM memory for smooth, responsive gameplay. Act quickly in the moment with the HyperAction keyboard’s 8k high-polling-rate.

with the HyperAction keyboard’s 8k high-polling-rate. Experience sharp visuals with display options up to 2.5K resolution, 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time for fluid, competitive gameplay

with display options up to 2.5K resolution, 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time for fluid, competitive gameplay OMEN AI optimization delivers personalized, one-click performance tuning, automatically adjusting system, hardware and game settings for each title, including VALORANT

Pricing and Availability

The HyperX OMEN 16 VALORANT Limited Edition is available at a starting price of Rs. 2,24,999 at HP Online store, HP World store, and select retail stores. This is also available on Amazon and Flipkart.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / HP

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