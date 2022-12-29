Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as Leader with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData

- Advertisement - -

Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 series has been ranked as a ‘Leader’ with the highest score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData in its latest report Core Packet-Optical Platform: Competitive Landscape Assessment. This series of optical products substantially exceeds product class average and can better meet the requirements of new services in terms of traffic, latency, network robustness, and flexibility in addition to supporting the evolution of carrier networks to all clouds.

WDM/OTN are gears used behind the scene on communications network backbone & Metro. The OSN 9800 series is an optical-electrical type WDM/OTN that can transmit data carried by optical fiber. Compared with competitors, OSN 9800 series products feature ultra-large capacity, ultra-high integration, and ultra-low power consumption.

GlobalData is a leading consulting company in the global ICT field, providing professional market research, forecast, and vendor analysis information for industries. According to the Core Packet-Optical Platform: Competitive Landscape Assessment, Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 series is ahead of products offered by mainstream equipment vendors in terms of line interfaces, switching capacity and features, port capacities, transport features, network management, and physical attributes.

Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 series supports single-wavelength 800 Gbit/s and Super C+L band ultra-wide spectrum, and provides 96 Tbit/s line capacity per fiber, thereby meeting capacity requirements in the next 10 years. It can flexibly process various switching granularities ranging from 2 Mbit/s to 100 Gbit/s, provide a complete range of ports, and support the largest number of client-side services in the industry. This series uses a flexible optical-electrical convergence architecture, supports simplified optical-layer solutions, and provides powerful optical-layer protection capabilities to ensure high service availability and flexible grooming. In addition, Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 P32/P32C is the world’s first commercial all-optical cross-connect product ready for large-scale applications. It provides Pbit/s-level optical switching per subrack, achieving efficient optical switching and easily addressing digital floods.

The OptiX OSN 9800 series is comprised of Huawei’s flagship WDM products, including U64E, U32E, M24, and P32/P32C subracks. This series is applicable to integrated transmission scenarios such as home broadband, mobile bearer, enterprise private lines, and Data Center Interconnection (DCI). It provides the optimal E2E transmission solution for backbone and metro networks. Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to achieve technological innovations in optical transport solutions and work with global carriers to build future-oriented all-optical networks with optimal service experience and total cost of ownership (TCO).

