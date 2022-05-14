HUAWEI diversifies offerings in India, launches revolutionary WiFi 6 Plus enabled HUAWEI AX3 Routers

- Advertisement -

Huawei Consumer Business Group India has launched the latest HUAWEI Wi-Fi AX3 dual core router bolstered with support for the Wi-Fi 6 standards. The latest router not only supports the Wi-Fi 6 standards but also integrates unique chipset collaboration technologies using its self-developed Gigahome Wi-Fi chipsets. This enables a range of Huawei Wi-Fi 6 devices to deliver an optimal user experience when connecting to Huawei Wi-Fi 6 Router. HUAWEI Wi-Fi AX3 dual core routers will be available in India on Flipkart and Amazon.

Rishi Kishor Gupta, Vice President, Consumer Business Group, Huawei India

Commenting on the launch, Rishi Kishor Gupta, Vice President, Consumer Business Group, Huawei India, said, “We are happy to introduce our latest range of Wi-Fi 6 routers in India that exemplify our deep understanding of 5G technologies. HUAWEI Wi-Fi AX3 dual core routers are equipped with new-generation Wi-Fi standards offering consumers faster speed, larger capacity, lower latency, and higher power efficiency. With a focus on extensive R&D, we have heavily invested in developing a dedicated chipset for these routers, that offers a combination of software and hardware eliminating more than 80% of problems relating to frame freezing, delays, and disconnections. We are confident, our consumers will appreciate the choice of powerful performance offered by the latest HUAWEI Wi-Fi AX3 routers with its advanced features and ease of use.”

As the connecting hub for Huawei’s revolutionary 1+8+N all-scenario smart life strategy, the HUAWEI WiFi AX3 features financial-level HUAWEI HomeSecTM security safeguards, providing users with an intuitive, lightning-fast, stable, and secure Wi-Fi 6 connection at all times.

HUAWEI Wi-Fi 6 Plus: Breaking down barriers with dynamic narrow bandwidth

HUAWEI WiFi AX3 dual core routers come equipped with Huawei’s exclusive Gigahome processor and Gigahome Wi-Fi 6 chipset. With the Wi-Fi 6 standards as the basis, Huawei has incorporated multi-chip collaborative technology, to ensure that the HUAWEI WiFi AX3 offers “Wi-Fi 6 Plus” at a doubled network speed, alongside enhanced wall penetration capabilities when used with other Huawei Wi-Fi 6 devices.

The Gigahome Wi-Fi 6 chipset made this solution possible, by improving the frequency bandwidth to up to 160 MHz, as well as by realizing on-demand automatic packet fragmentation in narrow-band mode via dynamic narrow-band technology. This has the effect of stabilizing the working brand frequency bandwidth at 2 MHz, for a wall-penetrating network signal that doesn’t stall. Or simply put, users, can enjoy a faster network near the device, and more stable connections from further distances away.

Eliminating network lag in the Wi-Fi 6 era

Owing to its long-term investment in Wi-Fi 6, Huawei not only offers products that support the Wi-Fi 6 standards but also integrates unique chip collaboration technologies using its self-developed Gigahome Wi-Fi chips. This enables a range of Huawei Wi-Fi 6 devices to deliver an optimal user experience.

With 5G all set to be deployed in India, it holds the potential to create a plethora of opportunities offering high speed, seamless connectivity. Wi-Fi 6 has been developed to complement this high-speed internet with faster Wi-Fi speeds with reliable connections. Enabling buffer-free streaming, faster downloads, and the option to add more smart home devices without slowing down the Internet experience, HUAWEI WiFi AX3 routers are future-ready to help users reap maximum benefits of next-generation connectivity.

Price and Availability

The HUAWEI AX3 dual core Wi-Fi 6 routers are a reflection of Huawei’s technological expertise and in-depth understanding of networks. HUAWEI Wi-Fi AX3 dual core routers will be available exclusively on Flipkart and Amazon.in. Users can purchase the latest routers at ₹3,999 aspart of a limited period introductory offer. The offer will be valid until stock lasts.

