HT Technologies Provides Quality IT Products and Consultancy Services

HT Technologies Pvt Ltd is dedicated to delivering top-quality IT products and premium service consultancy. Representing the leading brands such as SonicWall, Cisco, Ruckus, Cisco Meraki, Huawei, Maipu, Aruba Networks, Cambium, Ubiquiti, and TP-Link, the company ensures access to a diverse range of top-notch technologies. The mission at HT Technologies is clear: to offer innovative yet cost-effective solutions to meet the constantly evolving needs of the market.

During an exclusive interview with NCN magazine, Ms. Miloni Mehta, Sales Director of HT Technologies Pvt Ltd, offers valuable insights into the brand’s fundamental values, future goals, and strategic direction. She elaborates on the vision, mission, and forthcoming objectives, emphasizing both the existing product lineup and anticipated new releases.

Can give an overview of HT Technologies and its journey in the IT industry?

HT Technologies commenced its operations in 1995, marking over three decades of prominence in the IT industry. As a distributor for esteemed brands, we specialize in a diverse portfolio encompassing networking, switches, access points, firewalls, and comprehensive security solutions.

What insights can you share about the current cybersecurity market?

The cyber security landscape has witnessed rapid expansion, particularly in recent years and post-Covid. With the prevalence of remote work scenarios, there’s a heightened focus on Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solutions, which are anticipated to be pivotal in the upcoming years. Additionally, the prominence of hardware firewalls might diminish in favor of alternative security measures.

Please outline your productline and target market segments?

HT Technologies boasts a comprehensive product lineup under the SonicWall brand, featuring hardware firewalls, virtual firewalls, Secure Mobile Access (SMA), email security, ZTNA solutions, and more. Our business model primarily revolves around B2B distribution. However, we cater to a diverse clientele spanning sectors such as hospitality, government, and various other industries.

What are the future goals of HT Technologies?

Over the next five to ten years, we aspire to forge partnerships with additional brands and expand our presence within the cybersecurity domain, offering a wider array of solutions and services.

How does HT Technologies position itself in the market?

Spearheaded by Mr. Hitesh Mehta and currently overseen by my brother Mr. Parth Mehta, HT Technologies endeavors to establish a strong foothold in the industry. Our focus lies in excelling within the distribution channel, leveraging our expertise to provide comprehensive support and services to our partners.

As a new-generation leader within the company, what value do you aim to bring?

My father initiated our venture with a traditional distribution approach. However, our vision entails evolving beyond mere product distribution to emphasize on holistic solutions and value-added services. We aspire to expand our presence in the solutions business and position ourselves as a technology provider, fostering inclusivity by promoting women in tech and nurturing a diverse workforce.

Could you elaborate on your partnership with SonicWall and your expansion plans?

Currently, we hold the esteemed title of SonicWall Gold Partner for the West and Central India regions. Moving forward, we aim to further expand our reach and solidify our position as a trusted partner within the cybersecurity realm.

What message would you like to convey?

With the cybersecurity sector experiencing exponential growth, we extend an invitation to partners to join hands with us on this journey. By fostering collaborative relationships, we aim to collectively drive growth and prosperity within the industry.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / HT Technologies

