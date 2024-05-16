HP’s Revolutionary Impact on Packaging with AI Technology & Track-and-Trace Solutions in India

- Advertisement -

HP is renowned for its innovative thermal inkjet technology, which excels in specialty printing and packaging applications worldwide. In an exclusive conversation with NCN Magazine, Ms. Kristy Sheng, Regional Manager for Specialty Printing Technology Solutions (SPTS) for HP Asia-Pacific region, delved into the challenges faced by packaging manufacturers and how HP’s technology is supporting India’s track and trace regulations.

What are the primary challenges experienced by packaging manufacturers?

The packaging industry faces a multitude of challenges, especially in sectors like pharmaceuticals where counterfeiting is a major concern. Stringent regulations, like mandatory GS-1 codes, have been implemented to combat this issue. These regulations have only intensified since the pandemic, highlighting the critical role packaging plays in ensuring product authenticity and consumer safety.

Rising labor costs are another hurdle, pushing manufacturers towards automation. This necessitates significant investments in technology and expertise. Additionally, the growing demand for 2D barcodes for tracking and authentication adds another layer of complexity. Consumers today expect more than just generic packaging. The rise of customization demands flexibility and innovation in design and production processes.

In this evolving landscape, HP India recognizes the importance of technologies like Serialized Tamper Proof Packaging (STPS), particularly in the fight against counterfeit medicines within the pharmaceutical industry. By collaborating and overcoming these challenges, packaging manufacturers can thrive in this dynamic market.

How is HP’s technology supporting India’s new track and trace regulations?

HP’s technology is playing a pivotal role in supporting India’s new track and trace regulations, which are designed to enhance the transparency and security of the supply chain, particularly in the packaging sector. The regulations require a 2D barcode as an identifier at all levels of packaging, which is essential for tracking the movement of goods and ensuring their authenticity.

HP’s Thermal Inkjet (TIJ) technology is at the forefront of this initiative. It enables the printing of high-resolution codes and data at high speeds, which is crucial for maintaining efficiency in the packaging process. The TIJ technology ensures that the barcodes are not only accurate but also durable and legible, which is vital for scanning and tracking throughout the supply chain.

Moreover, the implementation of such technology aids in compliance with the regulatory updates for India, including the extension of the iVEDA compliance deadline for track-and-trace exports. This extension provides additional time for companies to integrate advanced technologies like HP’s TIJ into their systems to meet the regulatory requirements.

How does HP TIJ technology benefit both manufacturers and consumers?

HP’s Thermal Inkjet (TIJ) technology is revolutionizing the way manufacturers and consumers interact with packaging. For manufacturers, the advantages are manifold. Firstly, the technology boasts user-friendly operation and minimal maintenance requirements, resulting in a lower total cost of ownership, a boon for those seeking reliable and economical printing solutions. Additionally, its capability to produce high-resolution 2D barcodes swiftly ensures seamless integration into high-volume production environments. Moreover, compliance with industry standards is guaranteed through the use of GMP-compliant inks, particularly vital for food packaging applications. Furthermore, the capacity for on-demand customization empowers manufacturers to trim down pre-printed material inventories, offering flexibility and cost-efficiency.

On the consumer front, HP TIJ technology offers significant benefits as well. High-quality printing facilitates easy authentication of products, enabling consumers to discern genuine items from counterfeits confidently. Moreover, the inclusion of QR codes on packages grants access to comprehensive product information, ranging from ingredient lists to nutritional composition, thereby enhancing transparency and informed decision-making. Additionally, personalized package printing adds a distinctive touch point to the consumer experience, potentially nurturing brand loyalty through tailored engagement.

What is the impact of HP’s OEM program on meeting diverse market needs?

HP’s OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) program has a significant impact on meeting diverse market needs, particularly in the context of the global and local markets in India. The program supports global OEM partners in expanding their business within the Indian market. By partnering with HP, these global entities can leverage HP’s established brand and distribution networks to increase their presence and sales. This collaboration allows for a more efficient entry into the market, tapping into HP’s expertise and resources to meet the specific needs of Indian customers.

On the local front, HP’s OEM program is instrumental in nurturing local partners. It provides them with the necessary technology and support to cater to the unique demands of the local market. For instance, HP offers complimentary ink solutions that fill gaps in the HP ink portfolio, addressing specific requirements of local Indian customers that might not be covered by HP’s standard offerings. This approach not only helps local partners thrive but also ensures that a wider range of customer needs are met, enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty.

The impact of such a program is diverse. It drives innovation through collaboration, accelerates time to market for new products, and enables both global and local partners to deliver tailored solutions that resonate with the diverse needs of customers. Moreover, it strengthens the competitive advantage of partners by associating them with a reputable and reliable brand like HP.

Can you provide real-world examples and customer case studies from India?

HP’s Thermal Inkjet (TIJ) coding machines have become an integral part of Indian pharmaceutical industry. They are integrated seamlessly into the manufacturing processes of top Indian pharma companies, promoting efficiency, quality control, and adherence to strict industry standards. These HP TIJ machines, supplied by HP’s authorized OEM partners, are not only instrumental in production but are also backed by a network of local Indian partners who ensure their continued smooth operation through servicing and support.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / HP

