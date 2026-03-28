HPE unveils Next-Generation AI Factory and Supercomputing advancements with NVIDIA

- Advertisement -





HPE announced significant innovations to the NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE portfolio focused on large-scale AI factories and supercomputers that enable customers to scale, deploy efficiently, and gain faster time-to-insight. The full-stack AI solutions with NVIDIA include tightly integrated compute, GPUs, networking, liquid cooling, software, and services designed for at-scale and sovereign environments. AI-forward organizations and leading research institutions, including Argonne National Laboratory, HLRS, Hudson River Trading (HRT), and the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information (KISTI), have chosen HPE AI infrastructure and AI factories with NVIDIA to advance innovation.

HPE brings NVIDIA AI solutions to its industry-leading supercomputing platform

Research laboratories, sovereign entities and large enterprises are rapidly adopting AI to enhance traditional high performance computing (HPC) workloads. For organizationsseeking to significantly expedite scientific discovery, HPE is making the following NVIDIA products available on its second-generation exascale-class supercomputing platform designed to unify AI and HPC – the HPE Cray Supercomputing GX5000.

HPE introduces one of the first NVIDIA Vera CPU compute blades – HPE adds a new liquid-cooled NVIDIA compute blade option to its lineup of powerful, next-generation supercomputing solutions. Each HPE Cray Supercomputing GX240 Compute blade features up to 16 NVIDIA Vera CPUs and is designed to support the most demanding AI compute workloads. The GX240 offers industry-leading density on the NVIDIA Vera platform, scaling up to 40 blades with 640 NVIDIA Vera CPUs, and 56,320 NVIDIA Olympus Arm-compatible cores per rack.

– HPE adds a new liquid-cooled NVIDIA compute blade option to its lineup of powerful, next-generation supercomputing solutions. Each features up to 16 NVIDIA Vera CPUs and is designed to support the most demanding AI compute workloads. The GX240 offers industry-leading density on the NVIDIA Vera platform, scaling up to 40 blades with 640 NVIDIA Vera CPUs, and 56,320 NVIDIA Olympus Arm-compatible cores per rack. More choices for high-performance networking – Organizations can customize their supercomputers with a choice of networking options optimized for large-scale systems that includes NVIDIA Quantum-X800 InfiniBand. Now available with HPE Cray Supercomputing GX5000, NVIDIA Quantum-X800 InfiniBand switches provide 144 ports of 800 Gb/s connectivity per port with power efficiency features, including low-power link state and power profiling.

Ms. Trish Damkroger, senior vice president and general manager, HPC & AI Infrastructure Solutions at HPE

“Having built the three most powerful, exascale supercomputers in the world, HPE is at the forefront of innovation that brings together cutting-edge AI workloads with traditional HPC to accelerate scientific breakthroughs,” said Ms. Trish Damkroger, senior vice president and general manager, HPC & AI Infrastructure Solutions at HPE. “Our continued collaboration with NVIDIA helps customers tap into the high-performance density they need to push the boundaries in the fields of medicine, life sciences, engineering, manufacturing, and more.”

Enhancing HPE AI Factory at-scale and sovereign, co-engineered with NVIDIA

In addition to the enhancements of its industry-leading supercomputing platform, HPE is bolstering the HPE AI Factory portfolio for service providers, sovereign entities, and large enterprises with the NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform and NVIDIA Blackwell architecture.

At-scale AI deployments for neo-clouds – HPE introduces the next-generation NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 by HPE rack-scale system, a flagship AI system engineered for frontier‑scale models in excess of 1 trillion parameters. This system, designed for neo-clouds, delivers high efficiency at-scale with 36 NVIDIA Vera CPUs, 72 NVIDIA Rubin GPUs, sixth generation NVIDIA NVLink scale-up networking, NVIDIA ConnectX‑9 SuperNIC, and NVIDIA BlueField‑4 DPUs along with HPE’s liquid cooling integration, services, and expertise for data center design that eases large-scale AI rollouts.

– HPE introduces the next-generation rack-scale system, a flagship AI system engineered for frontier‑scale models in excess of 1 trillion parameters. This system, designed for neo-clouds, delivers high efficiency at-scale with 36 NVIDIA Vera CPUs, 72 NVIDIA Rubin GPUs, sixth generation NVIDIA NVLink scale-up networking, NVIDIA ConnectX‑9 SuperNIC, and NVIDIA BlueField‑4 DPUs along with HPE’s liquid cooling integration, services, and expertise for data center design that eases large-scale AI rollouts. High-density GPU server for AI model training and inference – The HPE Compute XD700 is a new Open Compute Project (OCP)‑inspired AI server built on NVIDIA HGX Rubin NVL8. The system is designed to deliver higher GPU density per rack and reduce space, power, and cooling costs while increasing AI training and inference throughput. Each rack of XD700 servers supports up to 128 Rubin GPUs, providing double the GPU density compared to the previous generation.

– The is a new Open Compute Project (OCP)‑inspired AI server built on NVIDIA HGX Rubin NVL8. The system is designed to deliver higher GPU density per rack and reduce space, power, and cooling costs while increasing AI training and inference throughput. Each rack of XD700 servers supports up to 128 Rubin GPUs, providing double the GPU density compared to the previous generation. More NVIDIA Blackwell access – The NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs are newly available across all of HPE’s AI factories.

These solutions are enhanced by a number of HPE and NVIDIA software and services updates that lead to faster AI deployments for customers rolling out large-scale AI projects.

HPE AI Factory portfolio is NVIDIA Cloud Partner program-endorsed – Through the ongoing engineering collaboration with NVIDIA, HPE’s AI factories are ready for NVIDIA Cloud Provider certification, enabling cloud service providers to streamline the validation process.

– Through the ongoing engineering collaboration with NVIDIA, HPE’s AI factories are ready for certification, enabling cloud service providers to streamline the validation process. Expanding multi-tenancy options for at-scale AI deployments – HPE enhances the HPE AI Factory portfolio by supporting multi-tenancy models for virtual machines (VMs) with GPU passthrough and secure Kubernetes namespaces through NVIDIA Multi-Instance GPU (MIG) enabled by SUSE Virtualization and SUSE Rancher Prime Suite. This allows service providers to choose between hard and soft tenancy deployment models to fit customer needs.

– HPE enhances the HPE AI Factory portfolio by supporting multi-tenancy models for virtual machines (VMs) with GPU passthrough and secure Kubernetes namespaces through NVIDIA Multi-Instance GPU (MIG) enabled by SUSE Virtualization and SUSE Rancher Prime Suite. This allows service providers to choose between hard and soft tenancy deployment models to fit customer needs. Red Hat integration – The HPE AI Factory portfolio currently supports Red Hat Enterprise Linux and OpenShift , part of Red Hat AI Enterprise,which integrates with NVIDIA AI Enterprise solutions for customers seeking an enterprise Linux operating system.

– The HPE AI Factory portfolio currently supports , part of Red Hat AI Enterprise,which integrates with NVIDIA AI Enterprise solutions for customers seeking an enterprise Linux operating system. HPE AI Factory with Mission Control – HPE AI Factory at scale and HPE AI Factory sovereign will offer NVIDIA Mission Control software, streamlining every aspect of the AI factory from workload orchestration with NVIDIA Run:ai to NVIDIA Dynamo that addresses monitoring and autonomous recovery – while empowering platform teams to operate efficiently and scale confidently.

Each of these solutions are built leveraging HPE’s services and expertise in datacenter design and liquid cooling gained through decades of experience building the largest and most energy-efficient supercomputers in the world.

“To realize the potential of AI, enterprises and nations require infrastructure that can handle massive-scale model training and HPC workloads,” said Mr. Chris Marriott, vice president, Enterprise Platforms at NVIDIA. “Together, HPE and NVIDIA have developed full-stack AI infrastructure that unite accelerated computing, advanced networking and liquid cooling for faster time-to-insight in at-scale and sovereign environments.”

Availability

HPE Cray Supercomputing GX240 Compute blade with up to 16 NVIDIA Vera CPUs will be available in 2027.

NVIDIA Quantum-X800 InfiniBand networking is available on HPE Cray Supercomputing GX5000 in 2027.

The NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 by HPE rack-scale system will be available in December 2026.

The HPE Compute XD700 will be available in early 2027.

NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs are available in the HPE AI Factory portfolio today.

HPE AI Factory portfolio with multi-scale tenancy and GPU passthrough will be available in Spring 2026.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Red Hat OpenShift integration with NVIDIA is available in HPE AI Factory portfolio today.

HPE AI Factory at scale and sovereign support of NVIDIA Mission Control software is planned for 2026.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / HPE

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 63