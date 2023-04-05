HPE transforms data lifecycle management with expanded HPE Alletra portfolio with new file, block and data protection services

- Advertisement - -

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced new file, block, disaster and backup recovery data services designed to help customers eliminate data silos, reduce cost and complexity,and improve performance. The new file storage data services deliver scale-out, enterprise-grade performance for data-intensive workloads, and the expanded block services provide mission-critical storage with mid-range economics.

The new file and block offerings leveragea flexible architecture through HPE AlletraStorage MP,so customers can store, manage, and protect all data types from one unified platform, across the hybrid cloud. Together, the new data services provide an intuitive cloud operating experience that enables customers to transform data lifecycle management and thrive in the age of insight.

Tom Black, executive vice president and general manager, HPE Storage

“Customers today face unprecedented challenges in managing their data. The rapid increase in the volume and complexity of data has forced organizations to manage it all with a costly combination of siloed storage solutions,” said Tom Black, executive vice president and general manager, HPE Storage.“The new HPE GreenLakedata services and expanded HPE Alletra innovations make it easier and more economical to manage multiple types of data, storage protocols, and workloads, allowing customers to focus on accelerating innovation and driving business results.”

Kamal Kashyap, Director- Data services & Storage, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, India

“Data is the lifeforce of modern business as it helps in powering insights, accelerating innovation, improving customer experience, and driving operational efficiency. Hence in today’s scenario with data becoming the most essential asset, customers need a solution that helps in storing, managing, and protecting data with a cloud experience that solves their data management issues across all workloads—from edge to cloud”, said Kamal Kashyap, Director- Data services & Storage, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, India. “The latest HPE GreenLake cloud services for storage helps to solve data lifecycle challenges for our customers by radically simplifying data management, accelerating the performance of their most data-intensive apps and seamlessly integrating data protection across their hybrid cloud.”

Businesses of all sizes seek to leverage data to achieve better outcomes, while reining in data management costs and complexity. Meanwhile, the global volume of data generated is expected to double by 2026. Organizations are now confronted with a chaotic array of workload types and data protocols, each requiring different support and management systems, and struggle to backup, protect, and recover the data they depend on to run their business.

To help organizations overcome this data lifecycle nightmare, HPE is introducing a new, modular storage solution configurable for block or file stores. The HPE Alletra Storage MP supports a disaggregated infrastructure with multiple storage protocols on the same hardware that can scale independently for performance and capacity. Customers benefit from a single, unified cloud platform to deploy, manage, and orchestrate data and storage services, regardless of the workload and storage protocol. The flexibility of HPE Alletra Storage MP provides better price for performance today and the ability to cost-effectively scale out infrastructure on the same hardware in the future, while enhancing investment protection. Also, the intuitive cloud experience powered by AIOps provides the ability to provision and manage storage without the need for specialized skills.

HPE GreenLakeEntersFile StorageMarket andExpands Block Storage

The new HPE file and block storage offerings, which leverage a flexible architecture from HPE Alletra Storage MP, are available through HPE GreenLake. Together, the ability to orchestrate and manage file and block data services from one unified platform allows customers to focus on leveraging the power of data to unleash innovation and gain competitive advantage.

HPE GreenLake for File Storage provides a scale-out service to accelerate processing of data-intensive workloads through enterprise performance at scale, witht hroughput of hundreds of gigabytes per second. The new file storage service brings together the HPEGreenLakecloud experience and VAST Datasoftware to establish a highly resilient file service designed for exabyte scale.

Idan Zalzberg, CTO, Agoda.

“At Agoda, our most vital assets are customer information and travel supplier data. We need a data platform that can easily scale performance and capacity to keep up with our growth,” said Idan Zalzberg, CTO, Agoda. “Agoda has always been about using the best technology for the task; to that end, the combination of HPE GreenLake with VAST Data technology makes perfect sense and we look forward to seeing HPE GreenLake for File Storage deliver best-in-class performance for years to come.”

HPE GreenLake for Block Storage is expanding tooffer the availability, performance and scalability of mission-critical storagewith mid-range economics. The new HPE GreenLake for Block Storage is the industry’s first disaggregated, scale-out block storage with a 100% data availability guarantee. HPE GreenLake for Block Storage now offers better price for performance but with the same always-on, always-fast architecture designed to help customers meet SLAsfor mission-critical applications and mixed workloads. Customers canget HPE Alletra Storage MP today in an upfront capital expenditure motion, with HPE GreenLake for Block Storage subscription services.

“Innovation is one of the pillars of our brand so we appreciate how HPE is at the forefront with their hybrid cloud vision and bringing the cloud operational experience on-premises,” said Evan Scates, Enterprise Systems Manager, Dallas Cowboys. “We are a long-time HPE customer and believe the simple management, efficient scale and high performance delivered by the new HPE GreenLake For Block Storage will add even more value to our IT operations and customer experience.”

HPE Delivers Seamless, Integrated Hybrid Cloud Data Protection

HPE GreenLake now supports a unified approach to disaster recovery and backup and recovery.

HPE GreenLake for Disaster Recovery reduces data loss and downtime through continuous data protection in HPE’s global, scalable SaaS platform with flexible billing. Built with Zerto technology, HPE GreenLake for Disaster Recovery delivers fast, flexible recovery from any disruption using one simple unified, automated and orchestrated experience across multiple VMs.

reduces data loss and downtime through continuous data protection in HPE’s global, scalable SaaS platform with flexible billing. Built with Zerto technology, HPE GreenLake for Disaster Recovery delivers fast, flexible recovery from any disruption using one simple unified, automated and orchestrated experience across multiple VMs. HPE GreenLake for Backup and Recoveryprotects on-premises and cloud workloads effortlessly and efficiently with unified management and a single data catalog across private and public cloud workloads. It also provides policy-based orchestration, superior storage efficiency and consumption-based billing delivered through a 100% SaaS solution.

HPE Pointnext Services are available to enhance organizations’ data-first modernizations strategies and deliver a world-class customer experience. This includes services to design, deploy and manage data services and strategy, and a tier less collaborative technology support model.

Availability

HPE GreenLake for File Storage and HPE GreenLake for Block Storage are orderable today. HPE GreenLake for Disaster Recovery is orderable in June 2023. HPE GreenLake for Backup and Recovery is generally available.

More Related : HPE

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.