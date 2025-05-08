HPE Networking Instant On Secure Gateway brings robust enterprise-grade security to small and medium businesses

- Advertisement -

Hewlett Packard Enterprise launched the HPE Networking Instant On Secure Gateway, a multi-functional network solution purpose-built to safeguard small and medium-sized businesses’ (SMBs) networks against today’s evolving cyber threats. The announcement was made at HPE’s Customer Innovation Center (CIC) in Singapore, where Mark Ablett, Vice President – Asia Pacific and Japan, HPE Aruba Networking, and Rajanikanth Urs Mc, APJ SMB Sales Director, HPE Aruba Networking, discussed the benefits for SMBs in the region. By combining enterprise-grade protection with seamless deployment and management, the HPE Networking Instant On Secure Gateway will empower SMBs to safeguard their networks without requiring extensive IT expertise or significant resources.

The HPE Networking Instant On Secure Gateway serves as a powerful first line of defense that intelligently monitors, filters, and manages all network traffic to ensure only safe, authorized activity is allowed, while proactively blocking malicious threats. By integrating essential security capabilities such as firewall protection, intrusion detection and prevention, VPN support, and WAN high availability into an easy-to-manage solution, the secure gateway streamlines network protection and addresses the crucial cybersecurity challenges faced by SMBs.

“Today’s SMBs are under constant pressure to defend their networks from complex cyber threats, with limited IT resources, and a fast-evolving digital landscape,” said Mr. Amol Mitra, vice president and general manager, Worldwide Small and Medium Business, HPE Aruba Networking. “Without dedicated security teams or substantial budgets, many SMBs struggle to protect their networks effectively. Traditional security solutions lack agility, adaptability, cloud security, and advanced threat detection, creating a false sense of protection and leaving these businesses vulnerable. The HPE Networking Instant On Secure Gateway addresses this gap, offering SMBs enterprise-grade protection without the need for extensive resources, empowering them to stay secure in a rapidly changing digital world.”

The HPE Networking Instant On Secure Gateway is offered in two variants — each designed to deliver the right level of performance and protection based on scale and user needs:

HPE Networking Instant On Secure Gateway SG1004: a 1-gig only, 4-port, wired secure gateway with basic routing, WAN resiliency, VPN, firewall, and IDS/IPS options.

a 1-gig only, 4-port, wired secure gateway with basic routing, WAN resiliency, VPN, firewall, and IDS/IPS options. HPE Networking Instant On Secure Gateway SG2505P: a multi-gig, 5-port, secure gateway with greater performance and class 4 POE support to power on access points with a total power budget of 64W, in addition to all features supported by the SG1004.

“The small and medium-sized businesses in Asia Pacific and Japan play a vital role in fueling the growth of local economies by scaling innovation, enhancing productivity, and generating opportunities. However, to reach their full potential, they need solutions crafted specifically for their distinct challenges and aspirations,” said Mr. Mark Ablett, Vice President – Asia Pacific and Japan, HPE Aruba Networking. “The HPE Networking Instant On Secure Gateway empowers these businesses with advanced, yet simple-to-manage security solutions that safeguard their networks and streamline operations. This innovation is key to empowering SMBs to innovate and expand with confidence in an increasingly connected world.”

This innovation will provide customers with numerous key benefits:

Enhanced Protection and Operational Efficiency: The HPE Networking Instant On Secure Gateway delivers real-time threat detection and prevention by continuously monitoring network traffic and automatically updating IDS/IPS signatures to guard against emerging threats. By consolidating numerous key security functions into one platform, it reduces the reliance on multiple tools and vendors, further modernizing network security management.

Cost Savings and Regulatory Compliance: By unifying security capabilities, the HPE Networking Instant On Secure Gateway lowers hardware costs and minimizes reliance on third-party tools. High availability ensures minimal downtime, while automated incident response enables faster threat resolution to keep businesses running smoothly. Additionally, with automated policy enforcement and audit trails, the cloud-managed gateways facilitate compliance with regulations by automating data protection and logging actions.

Simplified Management for SMBs: The HPE Networking Instant On Secure Gateway offers a single-seat cloud system that allows SMBs to manage their entire network through one unified, intuitive interface, eliminating the need for specialized IT expertise. Its transparent subscription model eliminates hidden fees, making advanced, enterprise-grade security accessible and affordable for SMBs.

The HPE Networking Instant On Secure Gateway is generally available globally as of May 5, 2025.

