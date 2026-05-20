HPE moves self-driving networks from vision to reality with autonomous networking capabilities

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HPE announced new self-driving network capabilities, establishing the company as the industry’s first and only provider of fully autonomous, agentic AIOps networking.



With the introduction of new self-driving actions across HPE Mist and HPE Aruba Central, HPE delivers on its vision of secure, AI-native, fully autonomous networking by enabling networks that can detect, diagnose, and resolve issues in real time without human intervention. Central to this approach is a differentiated architecture powered by microservices, autonomous agents, and an advanced agentic mesh, designed to move beyond insight-driven operations to true autonomy, and proactively resolve issues before they impact revenue, operations, or brand reputation.

Mr. Rami Rahim, executive vice president, president and general manager, Networking, HPE

“The self-driving network is no longer aspirational; it’s operational,” said Mr. Rami Rahim, executive vice president, president and general manager, Networking, HPE. “The network HPE now delivers represents a pivotal shift for our customers, and marks a breakaway moment for them to capture the benefits of the next frontier of autonomous actions. This fundamentally changes the role of networking from a system that informs to one that takes action on behalf of the business, freeing customer networking teams to focus on innovation instead of operations.”

HPE helps Ministry of Justice boost reliability and efficiency with secure, AI-native, autonomous network operations

HPE customers such as the UK Ministry of Justice are realizing tangible benefits from full agentic autonomy via the HPE Self-driving Network, and have significantly improved network operations by leveraging HPE Self-driving Network capabilities to achieve a significant reduction in helpdesk tickets and dramatically streamline issue resolution. These results mirror broader customer outcomes across HPE’s portfolio, where automation and AI-driven insights have consistently reduced operational burdens, minimized escalations, and accelerated deployment timelines.

Mr. Nava Ramanan, Director of Technology, Ministry of Justice

“Over the past four years, the Ministry of Justice has transformed how it operates a highly complex, multi‑vendor digital estate, embedding intelligence directly into the network at national scale,” said Mr. Nava Ramanan, Director of Technology, Ministry of Justice. “The HPE Self-driving Network enables trusted autonomous actions that help us anticipate and resolve issues before users are impacted. This approach has contributed to an approximate 75% reduction in Service Desk tickets and enabled us to bring the management of around 15,000 devices in‑house, giving our teams greater ownership, control, and flexibility to deliver resilient, always‑on justice services today and into the future.”

HPE advances self-driving networks with new autonomous actions

HPE is expanding the capabilities of its self‑driving network with new autonomous actions, driven by autonomous agents and powered by agentic AI across its HPE Mist and HPE Aruba Central platforms, further reducing the need for manual intervention. New agents announced today now deliver capacity and radio optimization, self-securing actions, and user roaming issue resolution.

Together, these capabilities enable networks to proactively improve user experience and prevent issues before they disrupt business operations. New self‑driving actions designed to optimize and secure end user experiences include:

Dynamic Capacity Optimization: Autonomously identifies capacity bottlenecks and dynamically tunes RF parameters, including band selection, channel bandwidth, and power levels, beyond predefined operational ranges by leveraging learned utilization patterns. This delivers optimized end-user capacity, coverage, and roaming experiences for wireless users.

Autonomously identifies capacity bottlenecks and dynamically tunes RF parameters, including band selection, channel bandwidth, and power levels, beyond predefined operational ranges by leveraging learned utilization patterns. This delivers optimized end-user capacity, coverage, and roaming experiences for wireless users. Autonomous Missing VLAN Remediation: A trusted self-driving action that autonomously fixes VLAN configuration errors in the access layer to prevent blackholing of client traffic. This is an evolution from driver-assisted VLAN remediation, assuring even faster problem resolution for better user experiences.

A trusted self-driving action that autonomously fixes VLAN configuration errors in the access layer to prevent blackholing of client traffic. This is an evolution from driver-assisted VLAN remediation, assuring even faster problem resolution for better user experiences. Rogue DHCP Protection: Autonomously detects and remediates unauthorized DHCP servers to mitigate potential external security risks and prevent end user connectivity disruptions.

Autonomously detects and remediates unauthorized DHCP servers to mitigate potential external security risks and prevent end user connectivity disruptions. Real-time Dynamic Frequency Selection (DFS): Self-driving complements AI-driven Radio Resource Management (RRM) to adaptively learn and proactively avoid association issues on frequently impacted channels to mitigate wireless client disruptions.

Self-driving complements AI-driven Radio Resource Management (RRM) to adaptively learn and proactively avoid association issues on frequently impacted channels to mitigate wireless client disruptions. Client Roaming Optimization: Ensure smooth, uninterrupted roaming for users by analyzing client connectivity metrics, including location, leading to self-driving actions.

Ensure smooth, uninterrupted roaming for users by analyzing client connectivity metrics, including location, leading to self-driving actions. User Experience Latency Metrics: Accelerate root‑cause identification by measuring Wi‑Fi performance at “first connect” and providing clear, end‑to‑end visibility into latency from the user’s device to the cloud.

Seamless, secure connectivity with OpenRoaming and Zero Trust enhancements

Both HPE Mist and HPE Aruba Central benefit from expanded OpenRoaming integration, reducing costs and operational complexity while supporting easier, more secure Wi-Fi access across locations without constant logins, and protecting users with strong identity checks. This capability also helps simplify operations and move organizations faster toward Zero Trust security. Additional innovations announced today include:

Simplified Inline Microsegmentation: provides a unified wired and wireless policy framework that enables consistent enforcement for distributed enterprises – without requiring a network redesign.

provides a unified wired and wireless policy framework that enables consistent enforcement for distributed enterprises – without requiring a network redesign. Real-world Network Access Controller (NAC) Sandbox Testing: new “dry run” capabilities within HPE Mist Access Assurance allow policies to be validated against actual conditions and to assess true impact before deployment, reducing risk, enabling zero trust, and ensuring operational continuity.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / HPE

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