HPE Introduces Next-Generation Compute Engineered for a Hybrid World

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced a next generation compute portfolio that delivers a cloud operating experience designed to power hybrid environments and digital transformation. The new HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers provide organizations with intuitive, trusted, and optimized compute resources, ideally suited for a range of modern workloads, including AI, analytics, cloud-native applications, graphic-intensive applications, machine learning, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), and virtualization.

Neil MacDonald, executive vice president and general manager, Compute, at HPE

“The foundation of any hybrid strategy is compute,” said Neil MacDonald, executive vice president and general manager, Compute, at HPE. “HPE Compute brings businesses closer to the edge, where data is created, where new cloud experiences are delivered, and where security is integral. The new HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers are engineered for the hybrid world to deliver an intuitive cloud operating experience, trusted security by design, and optimized performance for workloads.”

“Businesses today require a differentiated and workload-optimized technology to survive, stay agile and turn data into insights to stay ahead in the market” Said Gopalswamy Srinivasan, Director, Compute Business, HPE India. “Organizations are striving to meet new requirements—in combination with the ongoing complexity of application interdependencies, security, and regulatory requirements. To address the concerns, HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers will deliver an intuitive cloud operating experience allowing the customers to improve their time to market to better meet their business needs. Delivered also as a SaaS offering on the HPE GreenLake platform, Gen 11, will help customers unlock operational efficiency while offering ease of use, speed, and value to accelerate great customer experiences, product innovations, and other business goals.”

Intuitive cloud operating experience: On HPE ProLiant servers, an HPE GreenLake for Compute Ops Management subscription provides a cloud-native management console. This increases operational efficiency by securely automating the process to access, monitor, and manage servers, no matter where the compute environment lives.

Trusted security by design: HPE continues to lead and deliver secure infrastructure, from edge to cloud, starting at the silicon level with the HPE Silicon Root of Trust, an industry-exclusive security capability that protects millions of lines of firmware code, from malware and ransomware, with a digital fingerprint that is unique to the server. Today, the HPE Silicon Root of Trust secures millions of HPE servers around the world.

The next-generation HPE ProLiant servers build on this security innovation with the following new features to protect data and systems:

Ensure verification and authentication for device components with the new version of the HPE Integrated Lights-Out (iLO), with iLO6. ILO isa remote server management software that enables customers to securely configure, monitor, and update HPE servers seamlessly. The latest version features new authentication using the Security Protocol and Data Model (SPDM), a key security capability in servers for authenticating and securely monitoring devices in an open standards-based approach.

with the new version of the HPE Integrated Lights-Out (iLO), with iLO6. ILO isa remote server management software that enables customers to securely configure, monitor, and update HPE servers seamlessly. The latest version features new authentication using the Security Protocol and Data Model (SPDM), a key security capability in servers for authenticating and securely monitoring devices in an open standards-based approach. Prevent alterations to unique server identity access with the inclusion of platform certifications and Secure Device Identity (iDevID) by default.

with the inclusion of platform certifications and Secure Device Identity (iDevID) by default. Gain an additional layer of authentication by monitoring a secure boot and system state through the Trusted Platform Module (TPM).

through the Trusted Platform Module (TPM). Adopt the highest level of security through the HPE Trusted Supply Chain. The HPE Trusted Supply Chain advances end-to-end security with certified servers that feature hardened data protection during the manufacturing process. Recently, HPE extended options for certified servers, from US-based factories, to produce and ship worldwide.1

Optimized performance for any workload: As organizations run more demanding workloads, including AI, machine learning, and rendering projects, they require optimal compute and accelerated compute performance. The next-generation HPE ProLiant servers are optimized to deliver high performance on an organization’s most data-intensive workloads and support a diverse set of architectures, including 4th Generation AMD EPYC processors, 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, and Ampere Altra and Ampere Altra Max Cloud Native Processors.

Delivering a pay-as-you-go consumption model with HPE GreenLake: Organizations looking to transition from one generation to the next, can adopt HPE’s next-generation compute through a traditional infrastructure purchase or through a pay-as-you-go model with HPE GreenLake. HPE GreenLake is an as-a-service platform that enables customers to accelerate data-first modernization and provides over 70 cloud services that can run on-premises, at the edge, in a colocation facility, and in the public cloud.

Expanding the customer experience with new services: Through HPE Pointnext Services, an award-winning team of over 15,000 experts, customers adopting the HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers can leverage in-depth global expertise to deploy next-generation HPE ProLiant servers and create new experiences, gain real-time insights from their data, and modernize IT to unlock value.

Today, HPE unveiled enhancements to its customer experience, supporting HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers, including:

HPE Pointnext Complete Care Secure Locations offers customers assigned experts to deliver support to locations where access, connectivity as well as electronic and verbal communications, are subject to specific security measures.

offers customers assigned experts to deliver support to locations where access, connectivity as well as electronic and verbal communications, are subject to specific security measures. HPE Expert on Demand provides customers with access to services professionals with dedicated expertise related to HPE’s next-generation compute offerings.

provides customers with access to services professionals with dedicated expertise related to HPE’s next-generation compute offerings. HPE Support Center , which provides online services and a support platform, has been enhanced to include greater collaboration, case management, enhanced virtual agent troubleshooting and a new digital insights dashboard.

, which provides online services and a support platform, has been enhanced to include greater collaboration, case management, enhanced virtual agent troubleshooting and a new digital insights dashboard. Support for HPE’s next-generation compute has been extendedfrom three to five years, to up to seven years.

Availability: HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers featuring 4th Generation AMD EPYC processors will be available to order worldwide starting on November 10, and available through the HPE GreenLake cloud platform. The HPE ProLiant RL300 Gen11 server using Ampere processors is available to order worldwide. All HPE ProLiant servers can be purchased through HPE and HPE’s channel partners.

