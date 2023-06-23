HPE expands its relationship with AWS to simplify hybrid cloud transformation for enterprises

- Advertisement - -

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced it is expanding its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to simplify how enterprises develop and manage applications and workloads across HPE GreenLake and AWS. Significant updates include:

Offering the HPE NonStop Development Environment delivered as an Amazon Machine Image (AMI) and HPE Fraud Risk Management as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) in AWS Marketplace.

Making support for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) Anywhere generally available on HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise.

Expanding HPE GreenLake for Backup and Recovery to support Amazon Relational Database Services (Amazon RDS) and Amazon EKS Anywhere.

HPE is broadening its relationship with AWS to deliver a consistent, reliable hybrid cloud experience for customers. These new capabilities build on the full lifecycle of consulting, migration and modernization services for hybrid cloud that HPE delivers today.

Today, customers want to reduce the complexity of managing their IT estate at the edge, in the public cloud and across hybrid cloud, while controlling costs and ensuring security and compliance. Cloud providers now offer a more seamless cloud experience for customers via a single management control plane and interoperability across platforms and applications, as well as integrated cost management.

“We continue to advance the hybrid cloud market by reducing complexity and simplifying the customer experience. By working with AWS, we can support a customer-centric approach that puts our customers’ transformation and business outcomes first,” said Bryan Thompson, vice president of product management, HPE GreenLakecloud services solutions.

New services simplify hybrid cloud experience

HPE is announcing several new services on HPE GreenLake and AWS Marketplace that provide a consistent, simplified experience for customers to manage data, performance, security and costs. With HPE offerings available via HPE GreenLake and AWS Marketplace, customers have flexibility in how they procure solutions that help advance their edge-to-cloud transformation.

HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise with support for Amazon EKS Anywhere is generally available and offers expanded container deployment options for Kubernetes.

is generally available and offers expanded container deployment options for Kubernetes. HPE GreenLake for Backup and Recovery now supports Amazon RDS and Amazon EKS Anywhere, extending the way HPE enables cost-effective, long-term retention and helps customers protect against the business impact of unintended deletion, data loss through an infrastructure outage, or a ransomware attack. HPE GreenLake for Backup and Recovery also supports Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances and Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS) volumes.

now supports Amazon RDS and Amazon EKS Anywhere, extending the way HPE enables cost-effective, long-term retention and helps customers protect against the business impact of unintended deletion, data loss through an infrastructure outage, or a ransomware attack. HPE GreenLake for Backup and Recovery also supports Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances and Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS) volumes. HPE NonStop Development Environment isan integrated development environment for HPE NonStop developers and is designed from the ground up for mission-critical environments that demand continuous business and 100% fault tolerance. Delivered as an AMI and available in AWS Marketplace.

isan integrated development environment for HPE NonStop developers and is designed from the ground up for mission-critical environments that demand continuous business and 100% fault tolerance. Delivered as an AMI and available in AWS Marketplace. HPE Fraud Risk Management is a comprehensive fraud management solution that tackles new fraud threats due to 5G technology and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, as well as many of the most common traditional fraud types relevant for telecommunications service providers. Delivered as a service and available in AWS Marketplace.

These new services join existing HPE services available on AWS that support edge-to-cloud transformation including cloud application migration, cloud economic analysis, DevOps strategies, networking management and data protection and disaster recovery.

