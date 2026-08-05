HPE empowers the next generation of technology talent through HPE Code Wars 2026

- Advertisement -





HPE hosted the HPE Code Wars 2026, its flagship annual coding competition, at the company’s Mahadevapura campus in Bengaluru, HPE’s largest campus globally. This year, the interactive event brought together over 300 students from Classes 9 to 12, primarily from government and private schools in Bengaluru, along with participants from Mysore, Mangaluru, Chennai, and Kotagiri. Reflecting HPE’s long-standing commitment to nurturing young talent, HPE Code Wars continues to strengthen its position as one of India’s largest school-level coding competitions.

Inspired by the theme ‘Wars’, the event offered a full day of competitive coding, problem-solving, and hands-on learning. During the event, the students solved more than 20 programming challenges using C, C++, Java, and Python 3+, demonstrating their analytical thinking and coding skills in a collaborative and engaging environment.

Mr. Manoj Krishna Suseela, Vice President of Engineering, HPE Servers Business & India Site R&D Leader, HPE

“Our goal with HPE Code Wars is to spark curiosity, build confidence, and give young programmers a taste of what it is like to work in a world-class technology environment,” said Mr. Manoj Krishna Suseela, Vice President of Engineering, HPE Servers Business & India Site R&D Leader, HPE. “As technology continues to reshape every industry, nurturing young talent has never been more important. HPE Code Wars reflects our commitment to empowering students with practical learning experiences that encourage innovation, strengthen problem-solving skills, and prepare them for successful careers in an increasingly digital world.”

Designed to bridge classroom learning with practical application, HPE Code Wars empowers students to apply their coding skills to real-world challenges while fostering critical thinking, collaboration, and innovation. The winners were awarded advanced technology toolkits and national recognition for their exceptional performance, with all participants receiving certificates, prizes, and goodies collectively worth INR 1.5 lakh.

“It was an incredible experience to compete at HPE Code Wars 2026,” said Ishaan Som Singh from Greenwood High International School, winner of HPE Code Wars 2026. “From the exciting atmosphere to the challenging coding problems, every part of the competition motivated me to think critically, improve my programming skills, and fueled my ambition to build a career in technology.”

“Participating in HPE Code Wars 2026 was both challenging and rewarding,” said Rishikesh Muralimohan from Greenwood High International School, winner of HPE Code Wars 2026. “It challenged me to think differently, stay composed under pressure, and adapt quickly as each problem unfolded. The feedback and guidance throughout the competition were equally valuable and helped me refine my approach. This experience has inspired me to keep learning, take on bigger challenges, and shape my future in technology.

HPE Code Wars is one of the world’s longest-running programming competitions for high school students. First launched in Houston in 1998, the competition is now held across HPE locations worldwide, including Roseville, Fort Collins, New Jersey, Taipei, and Barcelona, serving as a launchpad for future technological leaders. In previous years, HPE Code Wars has helped young innovators achieve remarkable academic success, with past winners securing admission to prestigious global institutions such as MIT and the IITs.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / HPE

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 116