HPE ‘Discover More’ Conference Returns to India

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) hosts its flagship event – HPE Discover More 2022 in Mumbai. HPE Discover More offers local customers and partners deeper insights into the latest technology trends and developments in a digital-first world, building on the announcements made at the annual HPE Discover event held this past June in Las Vegas.

This was the first HPE Discover More in India since 2019. The event highlighted how HPE is helping to accelerate enterprises’ data-first modernization through optimized cloud offerings that provide customers with more choice and agility for their hybrid IT environment. Edge-to-cloud is increasingly playing an important part in the digital transformation journeys for organizations in India. As digital transformation continues to be a major focus area by the government of India, organizations are required to equip themselves with the right tools to unlock the true value of data at the edge and meet their modernization goals.

This event brought together HPE regional executives/leadership, along with speakers from key HPE customers and partners. The event started with a keynote by Som Satsangi, senior vice president &managing director, HPE India highlighting how organizations can fast-forward their data-first modernization journey with the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform. This was followed by insights from Vinay Sinha, managing director – sales, India Mega Region, AMD, India on ‘Delivering Supercomputing for the Enterprise’ and Faiz Shakir, managing director, Nutanix India who spoke about the nuances of ‘Accelerated Hybrid Multi-cloud’.

Som Satsangi, senior vice president and managing director for HPE India.

“We are very excited to bring HPE Discover More to Mumbai,” said Som Satsangi, senior vice president and managing director for HPE India. “This year we took a step closer in achieving our expanded proposition to help businesses unlock value from their data and deliver long-term success in the coming decade to our customers and partners. Today, apps and data live everywhere – in the cloud, on and off premises, and at the edge. In this environment, companies are accelerating digital transformation to create new experiences. HPE Discover More is the perfect environment to engage with and accelerate these opportunities.”

The industry stalwarts further dwelled into how organizations in India can unify experiences from edge-to-cloud to advance their data modernization journeys and stay competitive. The speakers shared in-depth insights on how companies can accelerate their digital transformation by leveraging hybrid cloud, secure connectivity and infrastructure with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions.

HPE Discover More expanded on the key announcements from this year’s HPE Discover and showcased HPE’s strong commitment to the region’s growth and success. In a world that is rapidly moving to a hybrid cloud strategy, HPE showcased how its latest technology solutions are enabling customers to modernize applications and data and gain greater agility. Attendees learnt more about the major HPE GreenLake platform enhancements, such as enhanced security and deeper platform capabilities that enable a more unified and consistent cloud experience; and new cloud services for HPE GreenLake to power data-first modernization for both traditional and cloud-native workloads, as unveiled in HPE Discover earlier this year.

Taking place at Mumbai, HPE Discover More is an opportunity for organizations to learn more about how HPE is helping enterprises engineer experiences that unlock their full potential, driving smarter, open, more secure, hyper-efficient operations across every industry.

