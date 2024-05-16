HPE builds foundation for next-gen data management with software-defined storage and AI-driven automation

- Advertisement -

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced new solutions across the HPE GreenLake cloud to simplify how enterprises manage and optimize their storage, data and workloads across on-prem and public cloud environments. New or expanded offerings include:

HPE GreenLake Block Storage for Amazon Web Services (AWS), a new software-defined storage offering to seamlessly manage block storage across hybrid cloud environments.

New release of HPE GreenLake for Block Storage built on HPE Alletra MP now supports NVMe capacity scaling up to 5.6PB and HPE Infosight AIOps with cross-stack analytics to enable workload visibility, improved performance, higher availability and optimized resource utilization.

HPE Timeless Program transforms the storage ownership experience with new investment protection that provides operational agility and financial flexibility, lowering the total cost of ownership (TCO) for customers choosing block storage on HPE Alletra MP.

HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Business Edition now supports HPE Alletra MP and HPE SimpliVity Gen 11.

In 2023, HPE revolutionized hybrid cloud storage by introducing the industry’s first modular scale-out block storage on a single operating system, supporting both small and medium-sized businesses and enterprise customers running business-critical and mission-critical workloads. HPE continues to expand its platform-based strategy to enable enterprises to shift from daily management of individual storage arrays to a unified data management experience that delivers a cloud operational model, AI-driven automation and seamless data mobility.

“In an era defined by exponential data growth and digital transformation, effective storage solutions have emerged as the cornerstone of enterprise success,” said Mr. Kamal Kashyap, Director, India – Storage Business Unit, Hewlett Packard Enterprise India. “Our latest HPE GreenLake advancements enhance managing storage, data, and workloads across on-premises and public cloud environments. We are committed to scaling innovation and empowering businesses with simplified and cost-efficient IT and storage management.”

Seamless data and application mobility with software-defined storage for AWS

With the introduction of HPE GreenLake Block Storage for AWS, HPE is simplifying data management and workload placement on the cloud through software-defined storage. HPE GreenLake Block Storage for AWS is designed to deliver a seamless, unified storage management experience across hybrid cloud with faster time to value and enterprise-class resiliency.

Enterprises can consistently manage and protect global storage environments and move data, workloads and backups for optimal performance and costs. HPE GreenLake Block Storage for AWS is ideal for enterprises that want to optimize data management as well as application development and deployment across on-prem and public cloud environments. The software-defined storage offering also delivers simple, cost-effective hybrid cloud data protection and disaster recovery.

HPE Timeless Program readies enterprises for continuous next-generation innovation

With the new HPE Timeless Program, HPE is transforming the storage ownership experience with new investment protection and a seamless infrastructure lifecycle path. Customers that choose block storage on HPE Alletra MP and participate in the program will qualify for an upgrade to a next-generation controller, delivered non-disruptively, when they renew their subscription.

Customers can achieve an average savings of 30% of TCO for storage by avoiding one forklift upgrade. The new program includes HPE’s 100% Data Availability Guarantee and HPE StoreMore data efficiency guarantees. HPE Timeless Program provides customers predictable multi-year economics and guaranteed services levels for data availability and efficiency.

Alletra MP simplifies management with expanded AI-driven intelligence and analytics

HPE is a recognized leader in AIOps-enabled workload management and observability with HPE Infosight and OpsRamp. Now fully integrated into the HPE GreenLake cloud, new cross-stack analytics streamline management of storage to help users proactively avoid latency issues that reduce workload performance. Full-stack correlation of resources combined with the AIOps engine enables customers to observe, predict and mitigate disruptions across virtual machine, storage, network, compute and cloud infrastructure. In addition, HPE Alletra MP customers will now be able to observe energy consumption and carbon emission trends though the HPE Sustainability Insight Center.

HPE Alletra MP now delivers mission-critical resiliency with midrange economics, scaling up to 5.6PB with support for up to 16 JBOF expansion shelves, double the previously available capacity. New advanced built-in global protection supports three-site replication for enhanced data protection.

Zerto Cyber Resilience Vault now integrates HPE Alletra MP, providing customers with secure, immutable data copies and enabling rapid air-gapped recovery after a cyber attack. Customers can protect, audit and securely vault their most critical applications while providing the availability to rapidly restore services in the event of service disruption or breach.

New Private Cloud solutions optimize edge workloads and simplify VM mobility

HPE Alletra MP and HPE SimpliVity Gen11 are now available as offerings with HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Business Edition. This agile, self-service private cloud simplifies virtual machine (VM) management and mobility across on-prem and public cloud environments.

HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Business Edition provides a modern disaggregated hyperconverged architecture. New support for HPE Alletra MP provides mission-critical VM workloads with mid-range economics and the 100% Data Availability Guarantee.

New support for HPE SimpliVity Gen11, based on HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers, enables customers to run edge and general-purpose VMs with 99.999% data availability and built-in data protection.

Availability

HPE GreenLake Block Storage for AWS is available to order from the end of May 2024.

HPE Timeless Program will be available in Q32024.

HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Business Edition with choice of HPE Alletra MP or HPE SimpliVity Gen11 is available in July.

