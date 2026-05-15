HPE brings AI and mission-critical workloads to severe, ruggedized environments

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HPE expanded its HPE ProLiant edge portfolio for customers seeking to extend AI and mission-critical workloads to highly distributed and harsh environments. The new HPE ProLiant Compute EL2000 chassis, the foundation for two new Gen12 servers, and the enhanced HPE ProLiant DL145 Gen11 are part of a portfolio of resilient and secure solutions engineered for edge deployments, complex environments, and disconnected operations. Additionally, each platform is now available with an Environmental Ruggedization Option Kit ideal for harsh locations, including high- or low-altitudes, extreme temperatures, and hazardous transit.

Ms. Krista Satterthwaite, senior vice president and general manager, Compute, HPE

“Organizations are pushing towards the edge for AI inferencing, and remote operations, where traditional IT structures are impractical for many industries,” said Ms. Krista Satterthwaite, senior vice president and general manager, Compute, HPE. “HPE ProLiant is engineered with enterprise-grade security, right-sized performance, and a unified approach to managing and automating operations, enabling organizations to easily deploy, manage, and scale edge environments with confidence. With these next generation platforms, customers can address the complexities of edge computing more efficiently and with ruggedized performance.”



Introducing New and Enhanced ProLiant Edge Platforms

The all-new HPE ProLiant Compute EL2000 chassis is purpose-built for some of the most rugged and size, weight, and power (SWaP)-constrained environments in national security, manufacturing, retail, and telecommunications. The platform is based on Intel Xeon 6 processors, ideal for demanding edge environments. Supporting up to two HPE ProLiant Compute EL220 Gen12 servers or one EL240 Gen12 server, the chassis helps deliver rugged performance and modular flexibility. The new servers, available only with the HPE ProLiant Compute EL2000, features:

Scalability from 8 up to 144 Intel Xeon 6 cores

Support for space-saving CPU Thermal Design Power up to 350 watts to achieve higher performance

Reliable operation in extreme temperatures ranging from -40 degrees Celsius to 55 degrees Celsius, as well as up to 95% humidity, and

Durability in environments with heavy vibration from aircraft or ground vehicles, environmental contaminants, and electromagnetic interference (EMI)

Available with NVIDIA RTX PRO 4500 or NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs (only on EL240 Gen12 server)

Support for NVIDIA AI Enterprise, with government-ready software to meet rigorous security standards and high-assurance environments

HPE is also introducing an enhanced version of the HPE ProLiant DL145 Gen11 server, now powered by the upcoming AMD EPYC 8005 series processors (codename “Sorano”), which is designed to support distributed and harsh telco environments. The compact 2U system delivers up to 84 energy-efficient cores, is ideal for quiet deployments from industries such as manufacturing and retail, and is also engineered to operate in extreme temperatures – up to 55 degrees Celsius. A version of the HPE ProLiant DL145 Gen11 server was validated as the only purpose-built server for edge AI inferencing, based on NVIDIA RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition GPU, in the latest MLPerf Inference v6.0 results.

The HPE ProLiant DL145 Gen11 Premier Solution for Azure Local is also available for customers deploying Azure services to edge sites and is designed to support Azure Local Disconnected Operations.

Meeting Mission-Critical and Ruggedized Edge Standards

HPE’s edge compute portfolio now meets extreme environmental standards and can be used in harsh and remote locations for high-consequence deployments where failure could lead to disruptive results. These HPE ProLiant edge platforms offer ruggedization that adhere to widely recognized industry standards – including:

U.S. national security standards that validate a server’s survivability against real-world stresses like extreme temperatures and high- or low-altitudes. HPE’s Environmental Ruggedization Option Kit enables systems to meet these requirements across vibration and shock conditions.

that validate a server’s survivability against real-world stresses like extreme temperatures and high- or low-altitudes. HPE’s Environmental Ruggedization Option Kit enables systems to meet these requirements across vibration and shock conditions. U.S. national security standards that test a system for electromagnetic interference (EMI) protection and ensure reliable operation amid electromagnetic interference.

that test a system for electromagnetic interference (EMI) protection and ensure reliable operation amid electromagnetic interference. Telecom network equipment standards that support 5G core and radio access network (RAN) infrastructure designed for five-nines (99.999%) availability in unattended environments.

Purpose-Built for Secure, AI-Driven Edge Operations

Edge environments are often widely distributed, lightly staffed, and physically exposed. HPE ProLiant edge systems combine Integrated Lights-out (iLO) and HPE Compute Ops Management to deliver compliance‑ready security and centralized control for those complex and demanding environments. HPE’s edge solutions differentiate by streamlining deployment, providing real-time visibility, and maintaining end-to-end security across distributed edge sites.



Availability:

The HPE ProLiant Compute EL2000 chassis and HPE ProLiant Compute EL220 and EL240 Gen12 servers will be available later in 2026.

The enhanced HPE ProLiant DL145 Gen11 and the Environmental Ruggedization Option Kit are available today.

The HPE ProLiant DL145 Gen11 Server Premier Solution for Azure Local will be available May 2026.

These platforms can be acquired through HPE Financial Service’s 90/9 Advantage program that offers no payments for 90 days and an additional 9 months at one percent.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / HPE

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