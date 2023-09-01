HPE Announces Winners of the Prestigious Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam HPC Awards 2023

- Advertisement - -

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced recipients of the 7th edition of the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam HPC Awards 2023. As a company committed to promoting advancements in High-Performance Computing, HPE annually hosts these prestigious awards to recognize innovation, performance, scalability, and their impact on scientific discovery or industrial competitiveness. The awards ceremony took place in conjunction with the HPE ForCAST S’ymposium, where HPC experts, researchers, and decision-makers from across the country gathered.

Named after the esteemed former President, renowned scientist, and Bharat Ratna awardee, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, these awards celebrate and showcase individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions to the advancement of HPC in science, engineering, and beyond.

The awards are presented in four categories: R&D in HPC applications, R&D in HPC Systems (Hardware and Software), HPC Education, and Efficient HPC facility design and management for Young Scientist and Scientist categories. Furthermore, the awards include two new categories introduced for the year 2023: Largest HPC Performance Award – Based on Performance (TeraFlop’s) & Scalability, and Best AI-Based Use Case in India – Based on Outcome delivered using HPC technologies.

“We are immensely proud to honor these exceptional individuals and organizations who have demonstrated exemplary dedication and ingenuity in the field of high-performance computing,” said Som Satsangi, SVP and managing director, at HPE India. “Their groundbreaking contributions have propelled the HPC industry forward and enriched scientific research and fostered innovation across various domains. We congratulate all the winners for their well-deserved recognition.”

Below are the India winners across each of the categories.

Winner Category Winning contribution Prof. Dhanya C T, IIT Delhi Young Researcher – R&D in HPC Applications The winner is successfully exploring the intricacies and feedback mechanisms of regional hydro-climatic systems and developing early warning mechanisms for hazard management and sustainable water resources planning and management Prof. Hemant Kumar Kashyap, IIT Delhi Young Researcher – R&D in HPC Applications The winner is contributing significantly to the understanding of novel liquids such as deep eutectic solvents by employing multiscale molecular dynamics simulations Prof. Nisanth Narayanan Nair, IIT Kanpur Researcher – R&D in HPC Applications The winner has developed new computational methods and software for quantum chemistry calculations and their applications in predicting the structure and dynamics of condensed matter systems. Prof. Sanjib Senapati, IIT Madras Researcher – R&D in HPC Applications The awardee has won for his contributions to elucidating the mechanism of action of various disease-causing proteins and their nature of interactions with drug molecules through advanced computational methods and using them to provide useful insights for the rational design of next-generation drugs Prof. Kishore Kothapalli, IIIT Hyderabad Researcher – R&D in HPC Systems (Hardware and Software) The winner has developed parallel algorithm engineering techniques that efficiently harness the power of parallel architectures, especially for irregular computations arising from graphs and matrices and their applications. Mr. S M D Jeelani, IITM Pune; Dr. Ravuri Phani Murali Krishna, IITM Pune Group Award (Efficient HPC Facility Design and Management) Awarded for efficient deployment, administration, and management of the largest HPC system in India

The awards were decided by a distinguished panel of jurors, comprising eminent scientists and chaired by Professor N. Balakrishnan (INSA Senior Scientist and former Associate Director of the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore). The jurors meticulously evaluated the nominations and selected the most deserving winners in each category.

