HPE announces the global launch of VM Essentials to simplify and streamline hybrid cloud virtualization

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced the global availability of HPE VM Essentials, a cost-effective virtualization solution designed to provide customers with greater flexibility and a seamless transition to a hybrid cloud operating model. Reinforcing its commitment to a partner-led approach, HPE is launching HPE VM Essentials exclusively through its channel ecosystem, enabling partners to support customers in navigating changes in their virtualization strategies.

HPE VM Essentials is a standalone solution that enables customers to manage VMs deployed across both existing VMware hypervisors and the HPE VM Essentials hypervisor (based on KVM). By leveraging HPE’s extensive partner network, customers can explore a more open and cost-effective future for their virtualized infrastructure.

Mr. Amer Warsi, Senior Director – Channel Partner Ecosystem, HPE India

“With the introduction of HPE VM Essentials, we are delivering a game-changing virtualization solution tailored to meet the dynamic needs of businesses in India,” said Mr. Amer Warsi, Senior Director – Channel Partner Ecosystem, HPE India. “This innovative, cost-effective solution empowers our partners to deliver greater flexibility and value to their customers, while addressing the growing demand for simplified, hybrid cloud solutions. HPE’s commitment to a partner-led approach ensures that businesses can unlock the full potential of their IT infrastructure with ease and efficiency.”

With support for HPE ProLiant Compute Gen11 and the newly announced Gen12 servers, customers benefit from reduced costs and complexity in virtualized environments. HPE is also expanding HPE VM Essentials support across its portfolio and plans to extend it to third-party systems.

Mr. Simon Ewington, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Channel & Partner Ecosystem, HPE

“A ‘Channel-only’ sales motion for the standalone HPE VM Essentials Software capitalizes on the excitement of partners and the opportunity in the virtualization market, by providing customer choice and reduced total cost of ownership,” said Mr. Simon Ewington, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Channel & Partner Ecosystem, HPE. “It also reinforces the criticality of our channel and partner ecosystem to the success of bringing HPE’s edge-to-cloud strategy to life.”

Many organizations face ongoing challenges such as unplanned cost increases in virtualization, the need for lower-cost enterprise-supported virtualization options, and concerns over vendor lock-in. HPE VM Essentials addresses these challenges by offering predictable, socket-based pricing, integration with both VMware and HPE’s VM hypervisor, and a path to hybrid cloud simplicity with upgradeability to the Morpheus cloud management solution.

By adopting a Channel-only sales motion, HPE ensures that its partners play a central role in delivering HPE VM Essentials to customers. This approach enables partners to offer customers more choice with a reliable and cost-effective alternative in virtualization, build value-added services around HPE VM Essentials to deepen customer relationships, and reduce total cost of ownership for businesses looking for sustainable virtualization solutions.

