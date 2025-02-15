HPE Announces Shipment of Its First NVIDIA Grace Blackwell System

- Advertisement -

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced that it has shipped its first NVIDIA Blackwell family-based solution, the NVIDIA GB200 NVL72. This rack-scale system by HPE is designed to help service providers and large enterprises quickly deploy very large, complex AI clusters with advanced, direct liquid cooling solutions to optimize efficiency and performance.

Ms. Trish Damkroger, senior vice president and general manager of HPC & AI Infrastructure Solutions, HPE

“AI service providers and large enterprise model builders are under tremendous pressure to offer scalability, extreme performance, and fast time-to-deployment,” said Ms. Trish Damkroger, senior vice president and general manager of HPC & AI Infrastructure Solutions, HPE. “As builders of the world’s top three fastest systems with direct liquid cooling, HPE offers customers lower cost per token training and best-in-class performance with industry-leading services expertise.”

The NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 features shared-memory, low-latency architecture with the latest GPU technology designed for extremely large AI models of over a trillion parameters, in one memory space. GB200 NVL72 offers seamless integration of NVIDIA CPUs, GPUs, compute and switch trays, networking, and software, bringing together extreme performance to address heavily parallelizable workloads, like generative AI (GenAI) model training and inferencing, along with NVIDIA software applications.

Mr. Bob Pette, vice president of enterprise platforms at NVIDIA

“Engineers, scientists and researchers need cutting-edge liquid cooling technology to keep up with increasing power and compute requirements,” said Mr. Bob Pette, vice president of enterprise platforms at NVIDIA. “Building on continued collaboration between HPE and NVIDIA, HPE’s first shipment ofNVIDIA GB200 NVL72 will help service providers and large enterprises efficiently build, deploy and scale large AI clusters.”

With escalating power requirements and data center density dynamics, HPE has five decades of liquid cooling expertise that uniquely positions the company to help customers bring fast deployment and an extensive infrastructure support system for complex liquid-cooled environments. This experience has enabled HPE to deliver eight of the top 15 supercomputers on the Green500 list, which ranks the world’s most energy-efficient supercomputers. HPE is recognized as a leader in direct liquid cooling technology, having built seven of the top 10 world’s fastest supercomputers.

Features of NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 by HPE:

72 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs and 36 NVIDIA Grace CPUs interconnected via high-speed NVIDIA NVLink

Up to 13.5 TB total HBM3e memory with 576 TB/sec bandwidth

HPE direct liquid cooling technology

Industry Leading Services and Support:

HPE is able to deliver AI solutions at a global scale, with proven ability to support massive, custom AI clusters with superior serviceability including expert on-site support, customized services, sustainability services and more. HPC & AI Custom Support Services are tailored to meet customer needs. With several levels of SLA coverage, HPE provides enhanced incident management with proactive support through dedicated remote engineers, ensuring rapid installation and faster time-to-value. Available services include:

Onsite engineering resources: Comprehensive on-site support through highly trained resident engineers who work closely with a customer’s IT teams to ensure optimal system performance and availability.

Performance and benchmarking engagements: Industry-leading team of experts to fine tune solutions throughout the life of a system.

Sustainability services: Energy and emissions reporting, sustainability workshops, and resource monitoring to reduce environmental impact.

The newly shipped NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 by HPE is one of a wide array of high-performance computing and supercomputing systems that address every use case for GenAI, scientific discovery, and other compute-intensive workloads.

