HP World Now Open at Reach 3Roads – Elevating the Tech Experience for Nearby Residences

- Advertisement -

Reach 3Roads is now home to HP World, bringing world-class technology closer to consumers. As a leading brand in laptops, printers, and accessories, HP is synonymous with cutting-edge innovation and reliability. With the launch of this new store, residents in and around 3Roads can now explore, experience, and purchase HP products with ease while enjoying top-tier customer service.

Speaking on the store launch, Mr. Shyam Agarwalla, Franchise Owner at HP World said, “HP has been at the forefront of technology, delivering innovative products that enhance productivity and creativity. With this new store at Reach 3Roads, we aim to provide a seamless shopping experience where customers can engage with our latest offerings firsthand.”

Ms. Nandini Taneja, Regional Director – Leasing, Reach Group

Adding to this, Ms. Nandini Taneja, Regional Director – Leasing, Reach Group shared, “At Reach 3Roads, we are committed to curating a dynamic retail mix that caters to evolving consumer needs. The addition of HP World further strengthens our commitment to bringing premium brands and experiences to our community. We are delighted to welcome HP World and look forward to seeing it become a go-to destination for tech enthusiasts.”

With expert guidance, exclusive offers, and hands-on experience, HP World at Reach 3Roads is set to become a preferred destination for individuals and businesses looking for top-notch computing solutions. Visit the store today and discover the future of technology!

Reach Group has been a trusted force in real estate for more than a decade. We hold a portfolio comprising various successful projects. Trusted by some of the world’s most recognisable brands, we are committed to delivering exceptional spaces that inspire, empower and contribute to a better future.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / HP

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 110